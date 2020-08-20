Free Fire has a wide variety of pets and characters that aid the players on the battlefield. There are over 30 characters and 10 pets in the battle royale game.

Some players often use stylish and cool fonts in their pets' names to stand out from the crowd in the game. In this article, we take a look at some of the best Free Fire fonts for pets.

Best Free Fire fonts for pets

FancyTextTool - One such website (Image Credits: Fancytexttool.com)

Regular keyboards do not have stylish fonts, so players would have to use certain websites to obtain them. Here are some of the websites that can be used:

FancyTextGuru

Lingojam

CoolSymbol

FancyTextTool

FancyTextFonts

Some of the best fonts that players can use are Currency, Bold Fraktur, and Black square.

Here are the steps you can take to get fancy fonts:

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above. You would then have to enter the name of your choice. You will receive output in a variety of fonts.

Step 2: You would then have to copy the required output names in the font of your choice.

How to change the name of pets in Free Fire

Players have to follow the steps given below to incorporate new nicknames for their pets.

Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Pet’ icon present on the main menu. The various pets in the game will appear. Select the required pet to change their nickname. Click on the name change icon present beside the name. Paste the copied font in the text field.

The process of changing pets' nicknames for the first time is free. It would cost the player 200 diamonds to change the name again.