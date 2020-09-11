Best Free Fire guild names in Hindi

Guilds have now become an essential part of Garena Free Fire. Players can join/create guilds in the game and play alongside their friends in tournaments. They can even earn tokens and exchange them for various in-game rewards.
Some guild leaders prefer to have simple names while others like to have names in various languages, with multiple fonts and symbols.
In this article, we list out some Free Fire guild names in Hindi.
Best Free Fire Guild name in Hindi
#1 लल्लनटॉप
#2 नवाब
#3 आग🔥
#4 कायर
#5 शूट
#6 नाशक
#7 डॉन
#8 वीर
#9 माफिया
#10 राक्षस
#11 गुप्त
#12 बन्दूक
#13 गब्बर
#14 बुलेट
#15 जोश
#16 भेड़िया
#17 श्रेष्ठ
#18 बर्फ
#19 भयानक
#20 आत्मा
Guild leaders would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to get fancy names in various fonts as normal keyboards do not have any such symbols or fonts.
How to change the name of your guild in Free Fire
Guild leaders will have to name their guild when they first create it. If they wish to change the name again, they would have to shell out 500 diamonds. Here’s how you can change the name of your guild in Free Fire:
- Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the Guild icon present on the right side of the screen.
- Step 2: The guild will open up. Next, click on the rename icon present beside the name.
- Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking the players to enter the new name. Paste the required name in the text field and click on the button below it.
- Step 4: The name will be changed. As mentioned earlier, it’d cost the guild leaders 500 diamonds to change the name.