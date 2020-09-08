Free Fire is currently one of the most played mobile battle royale games in the world. Its developers, Garena, are always making sure that the game receives consistent updates to keep their existing users hooked and to attract new players.

Most Free Fire players want distinctive and unique IGNs, with fancy texts and symbols, to distinguish themselves from the other players in the game.

In this article, we list out 30 cool and stylish names that players can use in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire: 30 stylish names that players can use in the game

Here’s a list of 30 stylish names for Free Fire:

#1 ⱤɄ₮ⱧⱠɆ₴₴

#2 ᴀɢɢʀᴇssɪᴏɴ

#3 𝓝𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓶𝓪𝓻3

#4 卄ㄚ卩乇尺

#5 ƒӀɑʍҽ

#6 W!ZARD

#7 ᕼᗴᒪᒪᕼᗝᑌᑎᗪ

#8 MДᗴSTЯo

#9 PЯФDIGУ

#10 𝐀𝐂𝐄父

#11 GяїѪ

#12 🅁🄴🄰🄿🄴🅁

#13 IᑕIᑕᒪE

#14 𝘏𝘌𝘈𝘋𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘵

#15 𝐍𝐢𝐧𝐉𝐀

#16 GlaZE

#17 Tʀɪɢɢᴇʀ

#18 𝕯ØØ𝕸

#19 eXwhYZed

#20 FURY×

#21 𝕮𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖓

#22 乃ㄖㄥㄒ

#23 Аяgѳп

#24 𝔻𝕒𝕎ℕ

#25 мιgнтy

#26 🆆Δ🆁

#27 Aɴɪᴍᴀʟ

#28 qυιeт

#29 ՏíӀҽղԵ

#30 ꀘꀤ꒒꒒ꍟꋪ

Regular keyboards on mobile devices do not have fancy text and symbols, so players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com and gypu.com to generate them.

How to change your name in Free Fire

Players are required to set an IGN while making a Free Fire account for the first time. If they wish to change it again, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the profile button located on the top-left corner of the main screen.

Step 2: Your profile will open up. Click on the 'Name Change' yellow icon present on the top-left corner.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking you to enter the new nickname.

Step 4: Paste the required name in the text field and click the button below it.

It must be noted that players have to shell out 390 diamonds to change their name in Free Fire.

