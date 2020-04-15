Best Free Fire players in India 2020

A list of the 5-best Free Fire players in India this year.

Most of these players have represented the country in international competitions.

Best Free Fire players in India

Just like we had seen in the case of PUBG Mobile, the best Free Fire players in India are also earning name and fame for their gameplay and freestyle. Garena Free Fire is a game known for its short and intense battles. A lobby of just 50 players, and there you go, knocking your opponents, one after the other till the last man remains.

In the last few months, there have been many Free Fire tournaments organised at the national and international levels. Many excellent Free Fire players in India have proved their mettle on such platforms.

That brings us to the question: who are the best Free Fire players in India? Without further ado, here is the list of the five best Free Fire players in India 2020:

#1 Sudip Sarkar

Sudip Sarkar

Sudip Sarkar is one of the best Free Fire players in India. A gamer who's YouTube gaming channel Gyan Gaming has over 2 lakh subscribers, is best known for his headshot and kill percentage.

In season 12 of Garena Free Fire, Sarkar managed to get into the top 22% in the world. He is mainly well known for his hot-drop close combats.'

#2 BOLT

BOLT is one of the finest Free Fire players in India.

When it comes to the best Free Fire players in India, no list can be complete without a particular BOLT.

A player with over 3+ Kill-Death Ratio and headshot percentage of over 20, BOLT has managed to be in the top 39% in the world. He has over 2300 points, and is best known for his sharp-shooting skills.

#3 TSG Ritik

TSG Ritik

With around 2650 points, TSG Ritik is among the top 22% Free Fire players in the world.

Ritik, along with his squad TSG army, achieved the milestone of qualifying in the national stages of the Asia Invitation tournament. Although he is not a hardcore player who loves close-combats, Ritik held the Diamond 1 rank in the season 12 of Garena Free Fire.

#4 J I G S

JIGS

JIGS is undoubtedly one of the finest Free Fire players in India. A player who ranks in the top 1% in Free Fire, JIGS, has achieved the Heroic tier, one of the rarest milestones to accomplish in the game.

JIGS is mostly seen in squad games, and this might be the reason why he has as many as 3212 points. He is best known for his intense close-combats.

#5 TSG Jash

TSG JASH - Free Fire

TSG Jash comes from the TSG Army that has represented India on various international platforms. TSG Army is another Indian team to have received an invitation for Free Fire Asia Invitation 2019.

Jash stands in the top 1% players in Garena Free Fire. The teenager is best known for his great headshot kills, wins, and KD ratio. He also holds impressive ratings in solo, duo, and squad gaming modes, respectively. Jash earned a heroic tier in season 12, along with an excellent score of 3354.

This completes our list of the top 5 Free Fire players in India 2020. The list keeps on continually changing owing to the increased competition in the esports sphere. Many Garena Free Fire tournaments are on the anvil this year. And let me tell you they are worth millions.