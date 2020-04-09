Free Fire vs PUBG: How is Free Fire better than PUBG?

Enumerating a few points on how Free Fire offers a better gaming experience than PUBG.

However, at the end of the day, the choice of game depends on the individual preference of the gamer.

PUBG vs Free Fire

.

PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire are two of the most popular leading smartphone games. PUBG Mobile, with an over 100 million user base, has ruled the gaming world for the last two years. Garena Free Fire, with a fan following of over 500 million, is one principal rival of PUBG Mobile and is also very popular among the gamers.

Is it right to opine which one is better? Let us decide this by comparing both the games from their user interface to the features they provide.

As per gamers, Free Fire is considered to be a better game than PUBG Mobile. Free Fire has some critical aspects like unique weapons, different skins, and low memory occupying feature that endear people towards it. Here are some of the few elements of Free Fire that sets it apart from PUBG Mobile:

#1 Greater diversity of characters

.

Different Characters in Free Fire

.

The diversity of characters in Free Fire is comparatively more than that in PUBG Mobile.

Most of the characters in Free Fire can be unlocked using the in-game coins. Whereas in PUBG Mobile there is nothing called characters upgrade.

Also, you need to spend a lot of bucks to purchase skins and UCs. No one wants to spend bucks for a free game. Will you? Of course, not.

#2 Lobby of 50 vs 100

.

Lobby in Free Fire has only 50 players

.

What would you prefer; intense battle combat or tactical gameplay that goes up to maximum 30 minutes? Of course, the first one, right?

Then Free Fire is probably the one for you. It has only 50 players in the lobby, and the game is usually short but intense. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile is tactical and requires strategies to win the game.

#3 More Intensity

.

Free Fire is comparatively more intense than PUBG.

.

This point might be debatable as both the games provide an intense gaming experience.

In PUBG Mobile, you either have to hot-drop or wait till the end to get those intense gaming fights. But the concept in Free Fire is different: short-match-duration, and high intensity.

If you like to experiment things, Free Fire is the one for you.

#4 Takes up lesser memory space

.

Free Fire takes up less memory space than PUBG.

.

Free Fire is a more device friendly game than PUBG Mobile.

The game size of Free Fire is one-third that of PUBG Mobile. Additionally, Free Fire doesn't consume much RAM. The game can run smoothly with 3 GB RAM. Any budget-friendly phone can support Free Fire.

The case is different in PUBG Mobile where you need a device with minimum 4 GB RAM for a good gaming experience.

