Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners

Garena Free Fire has overseen rampant growth over the last few years. Today, it is one of the most popular options amongst players on the mobile platform. Like most other BR titles, Free Fire is also quite competitive due to the ranked mode.

There has also been a gradual influx in the player base due to the introduction of new features and updates. Many of the new players want to improve their gameplay and increase their ranks. Sensitivity settings play a crucial role in doing so; hence, beginners should look at the sensitivity settings best suited to them in Garena Free Fire.

Beginners must note that the sensitivity settings differ depending on their devices, custom HUD and more. Moreover, copying the other users' exact sensitivity wouldn't aid them, and it is recommended to alter them based on their preferences on the training island.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire for beginners

Best sensitivity setting for beginners

Here are the sensitivity setting ranges that players can try out in Garena Free Fire:

#1. - General: 95-100

#2. - Red Dot: 80-85

#3. - 2x Scope: 80-85

#4. - x Scope: 60-65

#5. - AWM Scope: 35-40

(Note: These sensitivity settings are based on the writer's preference, and the players can change them based on their comfort.)

How to change sensitivity in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Open the game and press on the 'Gear/Settings' icon located in the top-right corner.

Click on the Settings icon.

Step 2: Various settings will then appear on the screen of the user.

Press on the sensitivity tab

Step 3: Press on the 'Sensitivity' tab to change the sensitivity.

Step 4: The players can now set the desired sensitivity.

Players can also click on the 'Reset' option to revert to the default sensitivity settings. It is recommended that players test the sensitivity settings on the training ground. It can alsbe tested in the Clash Squad mode.

