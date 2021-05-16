Battle Royale matches are an essential element of Free Fire and improve gameplay in such BR matches. Sensitivity settings are a crucial aspect of determining a player's performance.

One of the most challenging things for a beginner is to control the recoil of a weapon. They also struggle while controlling a weapon's recoil to aim for accurate headshots.

Hence, this article discusses the best recoil control sensitivity settings for Free Fire, which will help players land the maximum number of headshots in a match.

Step-by-step beginners guide for landing maximum headshots via the best Free Fire sensitivity settings

Note: This article's sensitivity settings are explicitly intended for beginners. Since players must first get their hands on the new settings, the recommended sensitivity is lower than usual. Furthermore, sensitivity ranges from device to device. As a result, minor adjustments may be required.

The settings given below will lessen the recoil of weapons and will help players land the maximum number of headshots in a match:

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners to land maximum headshots

General: 100

Red Dot: 78

2X Scope: 68

4X Scope: 55

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 55

Players can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Tap on the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: A new menu tab appears; click on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Apply the settings.

Players must practice on training grounds to adjust to their current sensitivity settings. Continually tune the sensitivity until the weapon recoil has reduced to the lowest. Players can also try for drag-headshots.

When adjusting the sensitivities, players should keep in mind that the "General" sensitivity should still be higher than all other sensitivity settings. General sensitivity controls camera movement in Free Fire and reduces the overall recoil of a weapon.

Attachments such as foregrips and muzzles are also beneficial in reducing firearm recoil. With all of the equipment attached and a lot of grinding, players will undoubtedly minimize recoil for more precise headshots in a match.

