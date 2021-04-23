Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners after OB27 update

To get perfect aim precisions in Free Fire, the sensitivity settings must be adjusted correctly. This is significant because the game majorly focuses on the Battle Royale mode. And to make it to the end, players must master their gameplay.

Although many intermediate players get accustomed to customizing their sensitivity settings, many beginners fail to find the optimal sensitivity for smoother aiming after the OB27 update in Free Fire.

This article shares the best sensitivity settings for beginners, allowing them to easily take faster aims during their gameplay.

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are specially for beginners. The sensitivity recommended here is lower than usual because players need to get their hands on the new settings first. Also, the sensitivity in the game varies from device to device. Hence, a few tweaks might be necessary.

What are the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire for beginners after the OB27 update?

The settings given below will reduce the recoil of weapons and offer the best sensitivity to make a better and faster aim:

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners after the OB27 update

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 75

4X Scope: 70

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 60

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Go to the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 2: Another menu tab will appear. Users should click on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Apply the settings mentioned above.

As a beginner, players must train more often to get a firm grasp on their device's sensitivity. They should always change the settings to get the best results on their devices. Also, beginners can improve their gameplay by aiming for more headshots.

By dragging their target over the enemy's body, players can perform faster headshots. Once they've fired, they must slide up the crosshair and press the fire button. The crosshair would automatically target the enemy's head, allowing the player to hit the target with greater accuracy.

This might be a bit difficult to learn at first, but players will eventually master it if they practice regularly on the practice field.

