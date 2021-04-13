Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to easily control recoil on Android devices: Step-by-step beginner's guide

Garena Free Fire recently saw a huge upsurge in its active user base, and many new players continue to join the fast-paced battle royale title every day.

Controlling the recoil of a weapon is one of the toughest tasks as a beginner. Players, especially beginners, often get confused about how to control the recoil of a weapon to get better aim precision.

This article shares a detailed step-by-step guide for the best sensitivity settings for recoil control.

Note: Players must not copy one's sensitivity and should only refer to the sensitivity settings given below as a base to make changes. Sensitivity varies from device to device, and hence players may need to make minor changes to get their best sensitivity.

The settings given below will reduce the recoil of weapons and will help beginners to improve their aim:

General: 100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 80

4X Scope: 78

AWM Scope: 70

Free Look: 90

Players can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Step 2: Go to the "Settings" icon present at the top-right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear. Tap on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: Apply the settings mentioned above.

While players set their hands on the new sensitivity settings, they must grind in the training grounds and constantly adjust their sensitivity until they reduce their weapon recoil to a minimum.

While tweaking the sensitivities, players must always remember that the general sensitivity should always be higher than all the other sensitivity settings. This is because the general sensitivity controls most of the camera movement in Free Fire and is responsible for reducing the maximum recoil of a weapon.

Also, attachments like foregrip, muzzle, etc., are very crucial in reducing the recoil of the weapons on the battleground. Hence, players are advised to equip them whenever they find them in a match.

Overall, with constant grinding and practice, players can eventually master the technique to reduce their recoil to as little as zero.

