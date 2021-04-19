Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for more headshots and accurate aim after OB27 update

Following the latest OB27 update, Free Fire has undergone various improvements. Players will now get to enter combat with better-balanced characters and new weapons.

With the OB27 update, Free Fire players are now more inspired to advance through the ranks. Many of them are attempting to improve their gameplay while adapting to the changes introduced by the recent update.

One of the most important things for players to develop their Free Fire skills is to improve their sensitivity settings. These options enable players to monitor many elements of their gameplay, such as weapon recoil, performing precise headshots, and more.

What is the best sensitivity setting for headshots and accurate aim after Free Fire's OB27 update?

Note : Players should never copy anyone's sensitivity settings. While the settings given below are ideal for quick movements and less recoil after Free Fire's OB27 update, they can be tinkered with depending on the player's preference.

The settings given below will help players to make more headshots and have a more accurate aim with reduced recoil:

Best sensitivity settings for more headshots and accurate aim after Free Fire's OB27 update

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 100

4X Scope: 90-100

AWM Scope: 75-80

Free Look: 60-75

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users should first go to the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the default loading screen and tap on it.

Step 2: A new menu tab will appear. Players must tap on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Users can then apply the settings mentioned above.

Players must constantly grind to adapt to the new sensitivity settings. And for better aim, they must practice to reduce the recoil of the weapons.

To reduce recoil during a match, players can test out any firearm on the practice range to see what works best for them. By swiping their right thumb downwards, users can manage the recoil. Also, the drag speed of the thumb can vary depending on the sensitivity.

To get more accurate headshots, players must try performing drag-headshots. To do this, users can aim at the body of the opponent first. And while firing, they must drag the aim slowly upwards towards their head. The crosshair will automatically aim and knock down the enemy with precise headshots.

