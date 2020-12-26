10 best Free Fire Whatsapp DP photos

Garena Free Fire has been one of the most popular and eminent titles in the esports community and has amassed a stellar fan base worldwide. The game features 50 players landing on an island to battle it out against each other, and the last man standing wins the game.

Free Fire is a fan-favorite and is an immense craze among fans. Apart from providing several gameplay modes, it also offers various in-game features and events where players can win exclusive rewards.

Many Free Fire fans are obsessed with the game and even buy Free Fire printed merchandise. This article lists some of the best Free Fire WhatsApp DPs (display picture) for fans who are utterly obsessed with the game and like to display their love for the game on social media.

Ten best trending Free Fire WhatsApp DPs in December 2020

Image via WallpaperLoader

Image via WallpaperDen

Image via wallpapercave.com

Image via wallpapercave.com

Image via wallpapercave.com

Image via Wallpapercave

Image via wallpapercave.com

Image via wallpapercave.com

Image via wallpapercave.com

Image via wallpapercave.com

How to change WhatsApp DP on Android devices?

Step 1: Users can open WhatsApp on the preferred device.

Step 2: They have to tap the three dots at the top right corner of the chat screen.

Step 3: A drop-down menu will appear, displaying several features.

Step 4: They can tap the Settings option.

Step 5: Then, they need to tap the display profile picture at the screen's left-hand side corner.

Step 6: They need to tap the Camera icon and choose the Gallery option to select the desired and downloaded Free Fire WhatsApp DP.

Step 7: Players can crop the picture and then press Done.

The new DP will be uploaded within seconds.

Disclaimer: The wallpapers in this article are the writer's choice, and it is the user's choice to have an individual prerogative for the pictures that they want as WhatsApp DPs.