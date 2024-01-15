Best free-to-play Dr. Ratio teams for Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update has been a great success, and fans around the globe are enjoying the new content. The update's second launch phase is also on the horizon and is set to release with a brand-new character, Dr. Ratio. He is a Path of The Hunt unit who deals phenomenal Imaginary damage.

As this title is a gacha game, most characters are locked behind the Warp system. Therefore, the F2P players do not have many characters at their disposal. The free-to-play players wondering about the best F2P Dr. Ratio teams to clear the title’s end-game activities, Memory of Chaos, are in the right spot.

This article lists the three best teams to conquer the Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

Best free-to-play Dr. Ratio teams for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Dr. Ratio + Trailblazer (Preservation) + Asta + Natasha

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Trailblazer (Preservation), Asta, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Trailblazer (Preservation) (Tank/Sub DPS)

(Tank/Sub DPS) Asta (Buffer)

(Buffer) Natasha (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition boasts Dr. Ratio as the main DPS unit. He deals most of the damage in this team by utilizing his kit while the Preservation Pathed Trailblazer assists him by dealing adequate Fire damage and providing shields.

Meanwhile, Asta buffs their ATK and SPD, which lets them damage their adversaries more significantly. Natasha watches over her team members to heal them when they run low on HP.

Dr. Ratio + Asta + Tingyun + Lynx

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Asta, Tingyun, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Asta (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Tingyun (Secondary buffer)

(Secondary buffer) Lynx (Healer)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Dr. Ratio is also the main DPS unit. He deals significant damage with follow-up attacks as his kit revolves around launching the attacks mentioned above, like Topaz & Numby. Meanwhile, both Asta and Tingyun buff Dr. Ratio with various buffs to boost his damage.

The latter increases his ATK and replenishes his energy, while the former boosts his SPD. While Dr. Ratio, Asta, and Tingyun are busy fighting, Lynx ensures their survival by healing them when they get hit.

Dr. Ratio + Herta + Yukong + Natasha

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Herta, Yukong, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Herta (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Yukong (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Natasha (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition revolves around unleashing follow-up attacks as both Dr. Ratio and Herta excel in it. Dr. Ratio deals most of the damage as he is the main DPS of the team. Herta assists him by launching follow-up attacks whenever an opponent's HP falls below 50%.

Yukong provides buffs related to ATK, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG to both DPS units. Meanwhile, Natasha heals her allies to make sure of their survival.

Follow Sportskeeda for more content related to Honkai Star Rail.