Xueyi was released with the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update. As HoYoverse's space odyssey is a gacha title, most characters are locked behind the Warp banners. Therefore, Trailblazers do not have the freedom to obtain every limited-time 5-star character. This may be why many players are curious about the best free-to-play Xueyi teams.

This article lists the three best free-to-play Xueyi teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best free-to-play Xueyi teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

Xueyi + Qingque + Tingyun + Lynx

A team featuring Xueyi, Qingque, Tingyun, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xueyi (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Tingyun (Buffer)

(Buffer) Lynx (Primary support/Healer)

This Xueyi team composition features Qingque as the main DPS, as she can deal enormous AoE (Area of Effect) Quantum damage. She can also inflict damage on adjacent enemies simultaneously as she treads on the Path of Erudition. Xueyi can assist her by breaking opponents’ shields and inflicting the Weakness Break effect.

Tingyun can increase Qingque and Xueyi’s ATK stat, allowing them to dish out additional damage. Meanwhile, Lynx can watch over her allies to heal and cleanse them when required, making sure they survive the battle.

Xueyi + Trailblazer (Destruction) + Asta + Natasha

A team featuring Xueyi, Trailblazer (Destruction), Asta, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Xueyi (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Trailblazer (Destruction) (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Asta (Buffer)

(Buffer) Natasha (Primary support/Healer)

In this team composition, Xueyi serves as the main DPS. She is the brand-new 4-star unit in the title’s Quantum character roster and treads on the Path of Destruction. The Trailblazer (Destruction) can help Xueyi by breaking the enemy's shields while dealing heavy damage to their opponents.

Asta can buff both damage dealers’ SPD, allowing them to deal more damage as they are able to take more actions in a turn. Meanwhile, Natasha can heal all teammates to ensure their survivability.

Xueyi + Serval + Yukong + Trailblazer (Preservation)

A team featuring Xueyi, Serval, Yukong, and Trailblazer (Preservation) (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xueyi (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Yukong (Buffer)

(Buffer) Trailblazer (Preservation) (Support/Tank)

In this Xueyi team composition in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, Serval is the primary DPS character. She specializes in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) Lightning damage as she follows the Path of Erudition. Xueyi can deal significant Quantum damage from behind, assisting Serval in defeating opponents.

Yukong can buff both Serval and Xueyi’s CRIT Rate, DMG, and ATK stat simultaneously, allowing them to deal greater damage to foes. Meanwhile, the Trailblazer (Preservation) can provide shields to every ally.

For more Honkai Star Rail 1.6 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.