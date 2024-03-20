5 best games at 75% off during Steam Spring Sale 2024

The Steam Spring Sale 2024 is upon us, with massive discounts on a vast selection of titles. These sales serve as a golden opportunity to grab your favorite titles at a fraction of the usual price. With gaming becoming more and more expensive, this sale can save some of your hard-earned money on the titles that you’ve been eyeing for.

With that in mind, we are listing five interesting games that you can grab at a whopping 75% discount during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

5 games to check out during the Steam Spring Sale 2024

1) Resident Evil 3 Remake ($9.99)

Experience 1999's classic story with modern graphics in Resident Evil 3 Remake. (Image via CAPCOM Co., Ltd.)

This remake of the classic horror game takes you back to the zombie-infested Raccoon City. You play as Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira as they attempt to find a vaccine and safely escape Raccoon City. The game features third-person gameplay that requires puzzle-solving while you are constantly being pursued by an indestructible enemy called Nemesis.

The remake improves many areas of the original, such as offering improved graphics, a more compelling narrative, and a revamped third-person combat system.

So, if you are a fan of the series, then Resident Evil 3 Remake is available for purchase for $9.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

2) Horizon Zero Dawn ($12.49)

Experience the beautiful narrative of Aloy in a world ruled by machines in Horizon Zero Dawn. (Image via Sony)

Horizon Zero Dawn is an action role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic 31st-century America where humans live in small tribes in a world populated by human-hunting machines. You play as Aloy, a young hunter who sets out on a journey to discover the world's secrets.

The game features beautiful environmental details, with every area adding to the lore of this post-apocalyptic world. Combat and exploration feel fun. Defeating new machines unlocks new traps and weapons that provide an edge during challenging encounters.

With Horizon Forbidden West coming to PC on March 21, 2024, it is the perfect time to grab the original during the Steam Spring Sale 2024 at just $12.49.

3) Fallout 76 ($9.99)

Explore a vast wasteland in an attempt to establish humanity in Fallout 76. (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Fallout 76 is an online action role-playing game set in a post-nuclear wasteland called Appalachia. You are tasked with repopulating the wasteland while constantly surviving attacks from mutated humans called Scorched.

You can build settlements, conquer challenges, and explore the world with your friends in this expansive multiplayer open world. The game also offers many PvP and PvE multiplayer modes like adventure, survival, and nuclear winter mode, each with its own leaderboards and ranking system.

If you are looking for a new multiplayer experience, Fallout 76 is available for $9.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

4) It Takes Two ($9.99)

Experience a quirky world with a wholesome story in It Takes Two. (Image via Electronic Arts)

This charming adventure game is designed exclusively for two-player co-op. Play as Cody or May, a couple on the brink of divorce, as they are transformed into dolls by a spell. Now, they must overcome these challenges together and find a way to turn back into humans.

Each level of It Takes Two pushes multiplayer co-op creatively and offers various quirky abilities to Cody and May. These abilities are linked to the story and the unique theme of the level. You must cooperate and communicate with your partner to progress in the game.

If you want a fun co-op game to play with your partner, then It Takes Two is a solid recommendation. The game is available for just $9.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.

5) The Walking Dead Definitive Edition ($12.99)

Experience the complete tale of Clementine in The Walking Dead Definitive Edition. (Image via Skybound Games)

The Walking Dead is a critically acclaimed choice-based game series by Telltale Games. Unlike many other zombie horror games that feature action, horror, and puzzle-solving elements, The Walking Dead focuses on delivering a compelling narrative that is focused on characters and decision-making.

The main story revolves around Clementine, a young girl you look after as Lee Everett during the first season. In subsequent seasons, you step in the shoes of young Clementine as she travels alone and meets other survivors.

The Walking Dead Definitive Edition includes the complete story of Clementine, along with all the side content, at just $12.99 during the Steam Spring Sale 2024.