5 best games to buy from Steam Stealth Fest (2023)

The stealth category of games has grown since its inception, encompassing many different sub-genres. It truly allows players to participate in power fantasies as they ambush unsuspecting foes through tightly-crafted levels. Whether it's Assassin's Creed or Stealth Inc, there are many options for players to check out, especially on PC, thanks to an evergreen selection of games.

The ongoing Steam Stealth Fest is the perfect opportunity to check out some sneaky goodness. In other words, expect many exciting discounts on various acclaimed games in the genre.

Note: This list has been ranked in ascending order of the discounts offered.

Here are five exciting picks from the Steam Stealth Fest 2023

5) A Plague Tale: Requiem (50% off)

Original price: $49.99

Discounted price: $24.99

Last year's sequel to the surprise 14th-century supernatural stealth game from Asobo Studio builds upon everything the original was known for. Stepping back into the shoes of Amicia and Huo, the siblings must journey to find a cure for the latter's blood disease that grants him powers to control rats. Traveling through Southern France, this sequel is easily one of this generation's best-looking games.

A Plague Tale: Requiem goes all out on all fronts, from level design and puzzles to lore and stealth. Bigger levels are bolstered by new ways of interacting with the environment, and familiar stealth mechanics allow players to overcome any danger. To top it off, the rat horde control mechanic never gets old.

4) Batman Arkham Collection (75% off)

Original price: $19.99

Discounted price: $4.99

One of the many must-own bundles on Steam is the Batman Arkham Collection. It includes all three acclaimed stealth open-world games from developer Rocksteady featuring the iconic caped crusader:

Batman Arkham Asylum - Game of the Year Edition

Batman Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition

Batman Arkham Knight (plus Batman Arkham Knight: Season Pass)

Each title sees Batman go up against beloved villains, from Poison Ivy and Mr. Freeze to the infamous Joker. Explore Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Gotham City, respectively, in each game. There are many puzzles to solve while engaging in cathartic hand-to-hand melee combat revolutionized by Rocksteady.

3) Watch Dogs Legion (85% off)

Original price: $49.99

Discounted price: $24.99

The 2020 sequel to Ubisoft's WatchDogs franchise took the GTA-inspired series in a brand new direction. While the undercover DeadSec hacker group is still in the limelight, its protagonist is not because there isn't one in Watch Dogs Legion. As the "Legion" in the title suggests, any NPC found through this game's futuristic take on London is a potential playable character.

With the military organization Albion ruling over the city with an iron fist, the common people must rise up in rebellion. Players can recruit any character, which can affect how they approach each infiltration and mission, thanks to distinct skills. The open world of London is also ripe for exploration both on foot or in vehicles. Hacking is also a core aspect, with co-op missions being the feature's highlight.

2) Deus Ex Collection (89% off)

Original price: $88.94

Discounted price: $9.55

Two bundles on one list may seem like cheating, but they're that good. The Deus Ex Collection sees one of the cheapest bundle discounts on Steam during most sales, which is true this time around too. At a whopping 89% off, its a must-buy, and here's what it includes:

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition

Deus Ex: Invisible War

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

Deus Ex: The Fall

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (plus Season Pass)

Encompassing a history of over 20 years, this includes all classics from Eidos' iconic sci-fi immersive sim franchise. From the original 2000s masterpiece to the modern prequels featuring Adam Jenson, this is a must-own bundle for stealth fans. Slink through the shadows using high-end cyber-augs or go in guns blazing and witness what becomes of a world where transhumanism is the norm.

1) Sniper Elite 4 (90% off)

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $5.99

Taking place in 1940s Italy, users once again play as Karl Fairburne, who must thwart the Nazi menace. Set across varied sandbox locales, players enlist the help of varied snipers to take down patrols. Whether direct headshots followed by satisfying x-ray vision kills or using the environment to cause chaos, there are many ways to overcome challenges.

Given the number of foes out on the field, being sneaky is crucial, especially when pitted against German panzers and light vehicles. At an unbelievable 90% off, Sniper Elite 4 includes a meaty campaign, PvP multiplayer, and full story co-op for two players. This is definitely one of the deals players can find during the ongoing Steam Stealth Fest.

The Steam Stealth Fest went live on July 24, 2023, and will end on July 31, 2023.