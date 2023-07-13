Sniper Elite 5 is now free to download, but only for some users: Here's how to check if you're eligible

Sniper Elite 5, among many other quality titles, is a new offering in Sony's PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for July 2023. Alongside it, releases like Undertale and 2021's Game of the Year winner, It Takes Two, are also available on this service. While Sniper Elite 5 is free to download, there are a few restrictions involved. Because of these limitations, some gamers might not get to play the title for free.

Although this title is not as well known as the wildly popular Sniper Elite 3, it still is a fantastic stealth-espionage game. If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you definitely should add it to your library, even if you plan not to install it right away. That way, you'll have the option to play this title after it's gone from that service.

Here's a look at the games included in July's PlayStation Game Catalog, including a detailed explanation of how to add free games to your library.

How to check if you're eligible to download Sniper Elite 5 for free via PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Checking if you're eligible to get Sniper Elite 5 for free on your PS5 or PS4 involves determining whether you are an active PlayStation Plus member. If you aren't on this service, you can't acquire this title without spending money.

More specifically, you will need to be a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber to add this stealth espionage title to your PSN library for free. Unfortunately, PS Plus Essential subscribers won't be able to get the free game.

The latest additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog are:

Sniper Elite 5 (PS5/PS4)

It Takes Two (PS5/PS4)

Snowrunner (PS5/PS4)

World War Z (PS5/PS4)

The Ascent (PS5/PS4)

Undertale (PS4)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4)

Dysmantle (PS5/PS4)

Circus Electrique (PS4)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4)

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS5/PS4)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (PS5/PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4)

On top of all these games, if you are a subscriber to PlayStation Plus Premium, you will get access to three new Classic titles. This includes two of the most beloved Twisted Metal games. Here are all the new PS Classic games coming to PS Plus Premium in July 2023:

Gravity Crash Portable (PS5/PS4)

Twisted Metal (PS5/PS4)

Twisted Metal 2 (PS5/PS4)

While Sony's PS Plus Game Catalog isn't as robust as Xbox's Game Pass, it sure is slowly catching up to the competition. With the ever-growing list of free games, including some of PlayStation's very own first-party exclusives, the Extra and Premium upgrade related to the subscription service is a worthwhile investment.

