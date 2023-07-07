How to complete Sniper Elite 5 Mission 2 (Kill Challenge)?

Sniper Elite 5 features some of the most intricate and complex steal infiltration challenges in the entire series. While the game gives you plenty of options to go guns blazing, stealthily taking down your target(s) without raising suspicion or unnecessary bloodshed is arguably way more fun. One of the game's most fun aspects is its unique takedown scenarios, i.e., kill challenges.

While most of the missions in the game take full advantage of the stealth sandbox nature of Sniper Elite 5, it's the second main story mission that delivers an authentic stealth espionage experience. Using a chandelier, the mission challenges you to kill Friedrich Kummler, an Obersturmfuhrer.

Although the challenge might seem daunting, it can be easily executed with finesse. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily completing Sniper Elite 2's Mission 2 (Kill Challenge).

How to kill Friedrich Kummler using the chandelier in Sniper Elite 5 (Mission 2 - Kill Challenge)?

To tackle Sniper Elite 5's Mission 2 Kill Challenge, you must first find Frederich Kummler, which should not be much of a hassle, especially for stealth espionage veterans. The target can be found inside the chateau on the north side of the "Occupied Residence" map in Mission 2. While the map is open-ended, the residence has very limited entrances.

One of the easiest and arguably fastest ways to reach the target within the chateau is through the front main gate. However, you must be aware of the guards patrolling the area. Using the vines, you can bypass the first few guards by scaling the wall surrounding the exterior walkway.

As a side note, if you are not going for a permadeath run, it is recommended to do a manual save before going further into the residency. Following the wall surrounding the walkway, you can easily reach the top of the chateau. Once you reach the ballroom, you can take cover behind the box of chains towards the east of the wall.

This is the position that you will be staying in until you see Kummler walk right under the chandelier. After doing another safety save, you are ready to take out Kummler with the chandelier. As soon as you see the target walk under the chandelier, shoot the chains holding it using your sniper rifle, and it should trigger the completion of the Kill Challenge.

Unfortunately, there are instances where the game might not register your kill as a completion of the Kill Challenge. This is why we recommend creating manual saves at every mission step.

Sniper Elite 5 is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

