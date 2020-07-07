Best games that can run on a 4GB RAM laptop in 2020

Modern mid-tier laptops offer decent specifications and are capable of running great games.

4GB is a decent amount of memory and shouldn't be too expensive to come by in laptops.

Rahul Bhushan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Far Cry 3

Gaming hardware has been getting more technically powerful as the years go by, with games now taking more advantage of cutting-edge technology like ray-tracing and dynamic lighting.

However, high-end gaming hardware is expensive and hard to come by. Fortunately for most players, there are still a number of great mid-tier laptops that possess decent specs and can run some of the best modern games.

Here, we take a look at five games that are not as demanding in terms of hardware requirements in 2020.

5 of the best games that can run on a 4GB RAM laptop

5) Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 breathed new life into the Far Cry franchise and is simply a blast from start to finish. While Far Cry 2 was also well-received, Far Cry 3 is perhaps the best in the series due to its more accessible nature.

Advertisement

Far Cry 3's Vaas is one of the most iconic villains in gaming history and was the reason that the Far Cry series found its identity with menacing, colourful villains.

Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel Core2 Duo E6700/AMD Athlon64 X2 6000+

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia 8800 GTX/AMD Radeon HD 2900 or equivalent 512MB DirectX 9c card

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

4) Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best-selling games of all time and is perhaps the biggest gaming phenomenon in the last 20 years.

Minecraft perfectly embodies the sandbox-style open-world mechanics, so much so that the only thing limiting your success in the game is your own imagination.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows 7 and up

VIDEO CARD: Integrated: Intel HD Graphics 4000 (Ivy Bridge) or AMD Radeon R5 series (Kaveri line) with OpenGL 4.41Discrete: Nvidia GeForce 400 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series with OpenGL 4.4

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: At least 1 GB for Game Core and Other Files

3) Valorant

Valorant is the most recent game on this list. Riot Games' shooter aims to be more accessible, which means it does not require much in terms of hardware and can run on most decent desktops and laptops.

Valorant is an exciting shooter that demands you to play tactically and is one of the most exciting games of 2020.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows 7 and up

VIDEO CARD: Integrated: Intel HD Graphics 4000 (Ivy Bridge) or AMD Radeon R5 series (Kaveri line) with OpenGL 4.41Discrete: Nvidia GeForce 400 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series with OpenGL 4.4

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: At least 1 GB for Game Core and Other Files

2) Grand Theft Auto V

There's not enough praise that can be directed at Rockstar Games for their continued dedication to providing quality, value-for-money AAA titles.

GTA V is perhaps one of the most beloved games of all time. Despite it being a technical powerhouse back in 2013, it will run on mid-tier laptops with little to no issues.

A 4 GB RAM is a decent amount of memory. Provided that the hardware around it is just as decent, GTA V should run without any problems.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2*

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 72 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

1) Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is a throwback to the isometric RPG games and is simply one of the best games you can play in 2020. It does this kind of tribute better than almost any other game.

It is one of the finest indie games today and is available for a relatively low price on Steam.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-7500 or AMD 1500 equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10

VIDEO CARD: Integrated Intel HD620 or equivalent

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 22 GB