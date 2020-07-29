Counter-Strike is one of the best multiplayer first-person shooter games on PC or console. Its gameplay is simple - either play as the terrorists that cause mayhem or become a part of the anti-terror group that scrambles to protect people from the terrorist plans. Either way, Counter-Strike is full of some terrific action and is sure to keep you busy for hours.

However, since Counter-Strike has not yet been adapted for Android, there are a few other games similar to the famed first-person shooter that you can try instead.

Best games like Counter-Strike on Android

Counter Attack

Counter Attack (Image courtesy: Google Play)

Counter Attack is one Android game that borrows heavily from Counter-Strike. With a couple of different game modes and maps to choose from, Counter Attack is a pretty decent FPS game that allows you to have great multiplayer gaming experience. Last but not the least, the game has a huge arsenal to choose from, keeping you spoilt for choice when it comes to guns.

Standoff 2

Standoff 2 (Image courtesy: APKPure.com)

Standoff 2 is another great FPS multiplayer Android game that is inspired by the style of gameplay made famous by Counter-Strike. It has a choice of various maps and modes but the feature that stands out the most is the game’s beautiful graphics with very saturated colours and feel. The game does a great job of making you feel as if you’re playing more than just an Android game.

GO Strike

Advertisement

GO Strike (Image courtesy: APKPure.com)

A game that incorporates plenty of Counter-Strike elements into its gameplay, GO Strike is an Android title that’s definitely worth a shot. The first-person shooter gameplay is highly enjoyable due to the large variety of modes as well as the choice of weapons available.

Critical Strike CS

Critical Strike CS (Image courtesy: APKPure.com)

Critical Strike is heavily inspired by Counter-Strike, and this is evident from its gameplay and setting. For an Android game, Critical Strike is pretty impressive in terms of graphics and easy-to-use controls. We are sure that anyone can master the game in a short period of time. In addition, Critical Strike keeps you entertained with regularly updated content and several modes.

Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike Online (Image courtesy: APKPure.com)

Modern Strike Online is perhaps the best Android game on this list. It follows in the footsteps of Counter-Strike and creates similar feeling gameplay. It stands at the top of this list because no other Android game offers 14 unique maps as well as 7 different combat modes for players to enjoy. Multiplayer or single-player, Modern Strike Online has something for everyone.