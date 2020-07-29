Counter-Strike is one of the best multiplayer first-person shooter games on PC or console. Its gameplay is simple - either play as the terrorists that cause mayhem or become a part of the anti-terror group that scrambles to protect people from the terrorist plans. Either way, Counter-Strike is full of some terrific action and is sure to keep you busy for hours.
However, since Counter-Strike has not yet been adapted for Android, there are a few other games similar to the famed first-person shooter that you can try instead.
Best games like Counter-Strike on Android
Counter Attack
Counter Attack is one Android game that borrows heavily from Counter-Strike. With a couple of different game modes and maps to choose from, Counter Attack is a pretty decent FPS game that allows you to have great multiplayer gaming experience. Last but not the least, the game has a huge arsenal to choose from, keeping you spoilt for choice when it comes to guns.
Standoff 2
Standoff 2 is another great FPS multiplayer Android game that is inspired by the style of gameplay made famous by Counter-Strike. It has a choice of various maps and modes but the feature that stands out the most is the game’s beautiful graphics with very saturated colours and feel. The game does a great job of making you feel as if you’re playing more than just an Android game.
GO Strike
A game that incorporates plenty of Counter-Strike elements into its gameplay, GO Strike is an Android title that’s definitely worth a shot. The first-person shooter gameplay is highly enjoyable due to the large variety of modes as well as the choice of weapons available.
Critical Strike CS
Critical Strike is heavily inspired by Counter-Strike, and this is evident from its gameplay and setting. For an Android game, Critical Strike is pretty impressive in terms of graphics and easy-to-use controls. We are sure that anyone can master the game in a short period of time. In addition, Critical Strike keeps you entertained with regularly updated content and several modes.
Modern Strike Online
Modern Strike Online is perhaps the best Android game on this list. It follows in the footsteps of Counter-Strike and creates similar feeling gameplay. It stands at the top of this list because no other Android game offers 14 unique maps as well as 7 different combat modes for players to enjoy. Multiplayer or single-player, Modern Strike Online has something for everyone.Published 29 Jul 2020, 13:03 IST