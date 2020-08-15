Gamers who love action and stealth games must be aware of Agent 47 from the Hitman series. Hitman: Sniper is a popular mobile game which requires users to assassinate several powerful figures, with players capable of unlocking stronger armaments as well as multiple weapon abilities as they progress in the game.

If you have played Hitman: Sniper and are looking for other games of a similar nature, you can check out the list below.

Best games like Hitman: Sniper for Android

Here are five of the best games like Hitman: Sniper for Android:

GTA: San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas (Image Courtesy: GamerRoof)

GTA: San Andreas is known for its vast open world, its races and a host of missions. If you are tired of fulfilling the main missions of the game, you can even engage in side missions for a change of pace. Remember to be patient as most of the missions in this game are not easy.

Deus Ex: The Fall

Deus Ex: The Fall (Image Courtesy: Trusted Reviews)

If you loved Hitman because of the stealth and action, then you will also love Deus Ex: The Fall. The touch screen controls in the game are great and allow you to enjoy the immersive storyline to the fullest. Make sure that your actions are well-calculated as each one will result in consequences.

Max Payne Mobile

Max Payne Mobile (Image Courtesy: SlashGear)

Max Payne is undoubtedly one of the best shooting games ever. The game follows the story of a detective of the New York Police Department, who has set out to avenge the death of his family and to clear his name from a conspiracy.

Max Payne offers weapons like semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and grenades, and players can also have fun with the game's signature slow-motion gunplay.

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

As the name suggests, Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld is an open-world game which gives you the chance to explore its world from the third-person perspective. You will take on the role of a criminal who has missions to fulfil and people to kill.

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro City Rampage DX (Image Courtesy: GAMEPLAYBOX, YouTube)

Travel back to the 1980s while playing this top-down action-adventure game. Retro City Rampage DX has great graphics and smooth gameplay which will definitely win you over. There are over 25 weapons and 50 vehicles that you can use to defeat or run away from your enemies. The controls of this game are also not very hard to get acquainted to.