5 best games to play while waiting for Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages is the latest installment in Bethesda Softworks' legendary action franchise. Set to release on May 15, 2025, this prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal promises to up the ante with more story, gore, and guns than ever before — all with a medieval fantasy twist. But while you wait to unleash hell, why not dive into some of the best games that deliver similar thrills?

From relentless combat to immersive storytelling, these five titles are fun to play while waiting for Doom: The Dark Ages.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Doom Eternal and four other games to play in 2025 while waiting for Doom: The Dark Ages

1) Doom Eternal

A still from Doom Eternal (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

If you haven’t already, now’s the perfect time to revisit or try out Doom Eternal. The sequel to the 2016 reboot, this game cranks up the chaos with a faster, more aggressive combat system that rewards non-stop action. The "push-forward" mechanics make every fight a strategic ballet of health, ammo, and armor management.

With an arsenal that includes iconic weapons like the Super Shotgun (with its meat hook for grappling), BFG 9000, and chainsaw, Doom Eternal embodies the visceral, no-holds-barred energy fans expect. Add in the innovative 2v1 Battlemode multiplayer, and it’s a masterpiece that keeps the Slayer’s legacy alive. It’s the closest you’ll get to Doom: The Dark Ages — until it’s here.

Also read: Doom: The Dark Ages: 5 biggest things revealed at Xbox Developer Direct

2) Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection's online mode has received mixed reviews due to technical issues (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This legendary compilation of the Halo franchise packs six games into one phenomenal experience. From the sprawling campaign of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary to the epic battles of Halo 3 and Halo 4, this collection delivers hours of intense FPS action.

Firefight mode, imported from Reach, throws endless waves of Covenant at you — a blueprint for co-op modes like Gears of War’s Horde.

It’s a nostalgic ride for fans and a fantastic entry point for newcomers. Halo 2: Anniversary even allows you to switch between original and remastered graphics on the fly. Whether you're flying solo or teaming up with friends in co-op, the Master Chief Collection is a love letter to FPS history — and a great warm-up for Doom: The Dark Ages.

3) Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus has sold over 20 million copies worldwide (Image via Deep Silver)

For those who prefer a bit of storytelling with their shooting, Metro Exodus delivers an atmospheric journey through a devastated Russia. As Artyom, you lead a band of survivors in search of a new home, battling mutants, hostile humans, and the harsh elements along the way.

Blending survival horror and FPS elements, Metro Exodus builds on the Metro series’ legacy with expansive sandbox-style levels, emergent gameplay, and deep immersion.

The game’s haunting world, inspired by Dmitry Glukhovsky's novels, offers a stark contrast to the relentlessness of Doom — making it a great change of pace without losing that edge-of-your-seat tension.

4) Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The New Order won Game of the Year from Classic Game Room (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This reboot of the Wolfenstein series takes you into an alternate 1960s where the Nazis won WWII. You play as B.J. Blazkowicz, a hardened war veteran on a mission to dismantle the Nazi regime. The New Order combines old-school FPS mechanics with modern design, offering dual-wielding assault rifles and explosive set-pieces.

The alternate-history backdrop adds a unique narrative layer, making it more than just another shooter. If you love Doom’s blend of action and gore, Wolfenstein: The New Order is right up your alley.

5) Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 2 runs on Unreal Engine 3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

For sheer cooperative mayhem, nothing beats Tripwire Interactive's Killing Floor 2. This wave-based shooter pits players against zombie-like creatures — Zeds — with each wave ramping up the intensity and culminating in a challenging boss fight.

The game’s emphasis on teamwork, weapon variety, and frantic combat creates an addictive loop that’s hard to put down. Whether you’re wielding melee weapons or unloading heavy firearms, Killing Floor 2 keeps the adrenaline pumping. Its core simplicity and rock-solid mechanics make it a perfect short-term obsession while you wait for Doom: The Dark Ages.

Check out: Doom: The Dark Ages preview — Get ready to rip and tear like never before

