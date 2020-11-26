Best Games to stay home on Thanksgiving and not spread COVID with

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans are debating whether to stay home, either to avoid catching or spreading the disease to their loved ones.

In these trying times, it can be difficult to forego spending time with loved ones, but millions of people all around the world are choosing to do just that.

While nothing can replace being able to see loved ones, at the very least staying home and playing games can help pass the time in a way that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Recreate your very own Thanksgiving feast with a new farming simulator

Perhaps one of the most integral parts of any Thanksgiving celebration is the food. Fortunately, multiple games give players the opportunity to run their own farm, grow their own food, and recreate their own feasts.

Perhaps the most iconic farming game is the Story of Seasons series, formally known as Harvest Moon, but there are others that can help scratch that itch as well.

Games like Graveyard Keeper and Stardew Valley feature a very similar type of farming adventure, allowing players to watch their homestead grow as they tend to their crops and manage relationships.

Lastly, players can check out the Farming Simulator games if they’d prefer something a little more intense simulated experience. It exhibits a more modern setting that might actually represent how some of the food eaten this Thanksgiving was produced.

Arrange a family gathering of your very own with some multiplayer fun

Advertisement

Raise your hand if you’re thinking about winning a round of Jackbox tomorrow! ✋

Watch all of our holiday commercials now 👉 https://t.co/99f3nSpP13 #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/ktjSzVyRv9 — Jackbox Games (@jackboxgames) November 25, 2020

Of course, food alone does not a Thanksgiving make, and no holiday celebration would be complete without some company. While online gaming may not be for every family, there are certainly some games which can entice even the most novice gamer.

Among Us is a great example of a simple game which families can play together online over the holiday, however the list need not end there.

Families accustomed to Thanksgiving board game nights will find themselves at home with Tabletop Simulator, or even enjoy a classic party adventure game like Castle Crashers.

If all of those seem too difficult to arrange, then families can always try out the Jackbox series of games, all of which can be played directly through a phone with minimal setup.

Remember how dangerous disease can be and steel resolve with these gems

Today we celebrate Amicia, Hugo, their friends from @APlagueTale and children from all around the world at the occasion of World children's day 👩‍👦🌎#aplaguetale #aplaguetaleinnocence pic.twitter.com/Kikf6LEY1y — Asobo Studio ✈️🐀 (@AsoboStudio) November 20, 2020

At times it can be incredibly difficult to be separated from family members. Grandparents, siblings, cousins, parents, children, nieces and nephews all make up a part of our families, without whom everyone would be poorer without.

Advertisement

Sometimes it helps to be reminded why sacrifices must be made to preserve something more important, and to avoid the risk of spreading the pandemic to the doors of those most loved.

In this case, try out Pathologic 2 to see how difficult it can be to fight against an unseen enemy, or A Plague Tale: Innocence for those interested in seeing how far some can go when defending their loved ones from the specter of disease.

Alternatively, see just how easily a pandemic can warp the whole world with Plague Inc: Evolved. Do whatever needs to be done this Thanksgiving; laugh, cry, call family members, or play games.

And hopefully it at least helps someone get through this most trying holiday season in one piece.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone.