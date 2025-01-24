Best gems to use in Dynasty Warriors Origins, ranked

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, choosing the best gems is critical for maximizing your effectiveness on the battlefield. Gems are powerful accessories that enhance your combat abilities, whether by boosting damage, increasing survivability, or adding versatility to your playstyle. Since you're limited to one gem slot, making the right choice can determine victory or defeat.

Here's a detailed ranking of the best gems in the Dynasty Warriors Origins and how they elevate your gameplay.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking best gems to use in Dynasty Warriors Origins

5) Vortex Gem

Boosts air combo damage by 10%, with an additional 1% increase per level in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Vortex Gem is a situational but highly effective option for players who favor aerial combos. Weapons like Spear feature attacks that launch enemies into the air, and this gem ensures you maximize damage during those moments.

This gem pairs exceptionally well with characters and weapons that specialize in juggling enemies mid-air, making it a fantastic choice for those who prefer a flashy, combo-heavy playstyle.

Check out: Dynasty Warriors Origins: Complete Chapter 4 walkthrough

4) Scorch Gem

Enhances counterattack damage after parries by 10%, with an additional 1% increase per level in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Parrying is one of the most overpowered mechanics in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Not only does it block incoming attacks, but it also leaves enemies staggered and vulnerable to counterattacks. Scorch Gem amplifies this already powerful mechanic, boosting the damage dealt during your follow-up strikes.

For players who have mastered parrying, this gem makes every successful deflection even deadlier. As you level it up, the damage boost becomes more significant, turning you into a brutal force during officer battles.

3) Oblivion Gem

The Oblivion Gem in Best Gems increases attack reach by 10%, with an additional 1% increase per level (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Oblivion Gem is perfect for close-range weapons like gauntlets or podao, where limited range can hinder your ability to deal damage to multiple enemies simultaneously. Extending your weapon’s reach allows you to engage enemies from a safer distance and strike deeper into enemy formations.

This gem does well during crowd control scenarios, letting you land attacks more effectively even in dense enemy clusters. With upgrades, the attack range expands further, making it a great choice for players who thrive in the thick of battle.

2) Wellspring Gem

The Wellspring Gem in Best Gems restores 30 health for every 100 KOs, with healing increasing by 5-6 per level (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Wellspring Gem is a must-have for players who find themselves wading through waves of enemies and frequently taking damage. While the healing effect may seem small at first glance, the ease of activation makes it incredibly practical. Every 100 KOs grants a burst of healing, ensuring you can stay in the fight longer without relying solely on pots for Meat Buns.

By upgrading this gem, you can increase the health restored, making it a reliable tool for lengthy battles. You can obtain this gem or its duplicates through the Create Gems menu in the Inn by exchanging Pyroxene.

1) Ascendance Gem

The Ascendance Gem in Best Gems grants a 30% chance to block attacks from enemy officers, with an additional 1% increase per level (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Battles against enemy officers with high HP bars and devastating attack patterns are pivotal in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Defeating them can dramatically weaken enemy morale. Ascendance Gem provides a safety net when fights become chaotic, giving you a chance to block incoming damage without relying solely on manual parries or dodges.

As you upgrade the gem, the block chance increases, making it even more reliable during tough skirmishes. For players focused on survivability and sustained combat against elite enemies, Ascendance Gem is one of the best in the game.

