Best Genshin Impact Burgeon teams

Burgeon is one of the most underwhelming elemental reactions in Genshin Impact and is far from what's considered meta. However, it's a fun reaction that you can explore if you're tired of using the same old team compositions built around the top elemental reactions. It can be a breath of fresh air while enabling you to use some popular characters together for something new.
On that note, here are some of the best Burgeon teams in Genshin Impact that you can use.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
Best Burgeon teams you can use in Genshin Impact
1) Mavuika, Nahida, Furina, and Xilonen
With the arrival of Mavuika, Genshin Impact players have a fresh new option to deal on-field Pyro DMG, as well as to trigger elemental reactions off-field. Pairing her up with other Archons, Nahida and Furina, results in a pretty strong Burgeon team.
As for the rotation, you should start an encounter using Xilonen, or any buffer of your choice, and then tag all the enemies with Nahida's Elemental Skill. Follow it up with Furina and introduce Hydro to the mix to create Dendro Cores. Lastly, use Mavuika to trigger the Burgeon reaction.
2) Arlecchino, Emilie, Xingqiu, and Kazuha
This Burgeon team works on the same premise as the previous one and replaces Mavuika with Arlecchino as the main DPS. Moreover, the Dendro and Hydro off-field roles have been attributed to Emilie and Xingqiu, respectively. Finally, Kazuha is used instead of Xilonen to provide buffs.
When starting a fight with this team, you should use Xingqiu's Elemental Skill first to apply Hydro on the enemy and then use his Burst. Quickly switch to Kazuha and use his Skill and Burst as well to swirl Hydro. Use Emilie to apply off-field Dendro and generate Dendro Cores. Afterward, take the field with Arlecchino and wipe out the target.
3) Kinich, Mavuika, Furina, and Xilonen
Kinich is an amazing Dendro damage dealer that can be used in a variety of team compositions. Pairing him up with the Dendro Archon, Nahida, and the Pyro Archon, Mavuika, can result in a sweet Burgeon team that can be used to fight foes. For the fourth slot, it is recommended to use Xilonen to reduce enemy RES.
Anytime you begin a fight with this team, first use Xilonen's Elemental Skill and then use two Normal Attacks. Next, use Furina and Mavuika's Elemental Skills for off-field elemental applications. Afterward, finish off the foes with Kinich's abilities.
