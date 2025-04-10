Best Genshin Impact Burgeon teams

Burgeon is one of the most underwhelming elemental reactions in Genshin Impact and is far from what's considered meta. However, it's a fun reaction that you can explore if you're tired of using the same old team compositions built around the top elemental reactions. It can be a breath of fresh air while enabling you to use some popular characters together for something new.

Ad

On that note, here are some of the best Burgeon teams in Genshin Impact that you can use.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Burgeon teams you can use in Genshin Impact

1) Mavuika, Nahida, Furina, and Xilonen

Mavuika, Nahida, Furina, and Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

With the arrival of Mavuika, Genshin Impact players have a fresh new option to deal on-field Pyro DMG, as well as to trigger elemental reactions off-field. Pairing her up with other Archons, Nahida and Furina, results in a pretty strong Burgeon team.

Ad

Trending

As for the rotation, you should start an encounter using Xilonen, or any buffer of your choice, and then tag all the enemies with Nahida's Elemental Skill. Follow it up with Furina and introduce Hydro to the mix to create Dendro Cores. Lastly, use Mavuika to trigger the Burgeon reaction.

2) Arlecchino, Emilie, Xingqiu, and Kazuha

Arlecchino, Emilie, Xingqiu, and Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

This Burgeon team works on the same premise as the previous one and replaces Mavuika with Arlecchino as the main DPS. Moreover, the Dendro and Hydro off-field roles have been attributed to Emilie and Xingqiu, respectively. Finally, Kazuha is used instead of Xilonen to provide buffs.

Ad

When starting a fight with this team, you should use Xingqiu's Elemental Skill first to apply Hydro on the enemy and then use his Burst. Quickly switch to Kazuha and use his Skill and Burst as well to swirl Hydro. Use Emilie to apply off-field Dendro and generate Dendro Cores. Afterward, take the field with Arlecchino and wipe out the target.

3) Kinich, Mavuika, Furina, and Xilonen

Kinich, Mavuika, Furina, and Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich is an amazing Dendro damage dealer that can be used in a variety of team compositions. Pairing him up with the Dendro Archon, Nahida, and the Pyro Archon, Mavuika, can result in a sweet Burgeon team that can be used to fight foes. For the fourth slot, it is recommended to use Xilonen to reduce enemy RES.

Ad

Anytime you begin a fight with this team, first use Xilonen's Elemental Skill and then use two Normal Attacks. Next, use Furina and Mavuika's Elemental Skills for off-field elemental applications. Afterward, finish off the foes with Kinich's abilities.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.