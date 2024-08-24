Green World is the first world in Squad Busters which stays on till the 14th level of Squad Journey. This world unlocks 12 new characters, 10 spells, and 8 battle mods. Players can unlock characters like healers, attackers, suppliers, defenders, and all-rounders in the Green World.

Each battle mod requires players to create a powerful squad using these characters. So, they must stay informed about the best characters that can be found in the Green World, the best ways to use them, and their abilities.

In this article, we will explore the best characters in Green World of Squad Busters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Green World characters in Squad Busters

1) Archer Queen

Trending

The Baby Archer Queen allows ranged units around her to attack faster (Image via SuperCell)

The Archer Queen is one of the best Green World characters in Squad Busters. She is an epic character who has 1800 health and deals 140 damage. Her fusion evolution has 4800 health and deals 280 damage.

The Baby Archer Queen has a special ability that allows all ranged units around her to attack faster in the game. Meanwhile, her classic evolution fires exploding arrows occasionally on enemies and her super evolution recovers some health when not attacking. Ultra Archer Queen gives the squad a special X-Bow Spell.

2) El Primo

Classic El Primo performs a flying elbow drop after busting five enemies (Image via SuperCell)

Every squad needs some defenders who can eat up most of the damage and protect attackers during battles. El Primo is one of the best Squad Buster tier list defenders who has a massive 3800 health and deals 100 damage.

His classic evolution performs a flying elbow drop after busting five enemies which deals 120 damage. Moreover, Super El Primo's flying elbow drop deals increased damage of 150, while Ultra El Primo recovers some health after performing a flying elbow drop.

3) Barbarian King

The Baby Barbarian King allows melee units around him to attack faster (Image via SuperCell)

The Barbarian King is another powerful defender in Squad Busters who deals moderate damage to enemies. The Baby Barbarian King allows melee units around him to attack faster, has 4100 health, and deals 145 damage to enemies. In contrast, his fusion evolution has an increased health of 12300 and deals 290 damage.

The Classic Barbarian King occasionally pummels enemies with iron fists and his super evolution recovers some health when not attacking. Meanwhile, the Ultra Barbarian King gives the squad a Super Rage Spell that boosts the attack speed.

4) Greg

Fusion Greg can chop a tree in one swing (Image via SuperCell)

Supplier characters are crucial for finding resources like gems, coins, and spells on the map. Greg, originally from Hey Day is one of the best common supplier characters in Squad Busters. His Baby Evolution has 1700 health, deals 100 damage, and chops trees for loot.

Classic Greg chops trees faster and can find a lot of gems and coins. Meanwhile, his ultra evolution finds hearts from trees and Fusion Greg can chop a tree in one swing, has 5100 health, and deals 200 damage.

5) Witch

The Baby Witch summons skeletons that target monsters and enemy squads (Image via SuperCell)

The Witch is one of the best epic attackers in Squad Busters that can be found in the Green World. She originally hails from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. The Baby Witch has a moderate health of 1400, deals massive damage of 230, and summons skeletons repeatedly.

Her classic evolution summons more skeletons which deal additional damage to enemies, while the Super Witch gives the squad a Skeleton Barrel Spell which drops an army of skeletons in the battle. Her ultra evolution gives skeletons sharper daggers to deal more damage to monsters.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Squad Busters content

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!