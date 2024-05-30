Squad Busters tier list: Best characters to build your Squad with

A proper Squad Busters tier list can help you find the best units to build your squad with during the Pinata Festival and other upcoming festivals. This crossover 10-player party title has brought different characters from all popular Supercell games, such as Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Clash of Clans. Every time you open a chest, you get to choose among the characters you have unlocked to fight the other 10 Squads in the game.

While the game launched on May 29, 2024, it already has a vast roster that will slowly keep growing. Supercell has divided the title's roster into six different classes. These are All-Rounder, Attacker, Defender, Healer, Speedstar, and Supplier.

This Squad Busters tier list looks at all the characters in the game in four different tiers.

Squad Busters tier list to pick the best units for your Squad

Squad Busters was released on May 29, 2024 (Image via Supercell)

While this Squad Busters tier list attempts to help you pick the units for your squad, different factors come into play when you enter a match in the game. Having three of the same unit makes a fusion that will help you get a more powerful character in your team.

Furthermore, each character begins from Baby before evolving through Classic, Super, and Ultra modes. This is when the characters are the strongest.

Therefore, many of the characters in a lower tier could help you win matches if you strategize your gameplay and pick the best players for your team.

Here is a Squad Busters tier list to help you build the perfect Squad.

S tier: Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Tank, Hog Rider, Penny, El Primo

S tier characters are the best in the game's current meta. However, due to its ever-changing meta, it is recommended to view changes made to this article from time to time to get the updated list.

Archer Queen is available for free in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

You can get Archer Queen, one of the best S-tier characters, and a top-tier Attacker, for free in the game.

All characters in the tier list are obtainable from the Squad Journey tab. As you keep progressing, you will earn amazing rewards from the Squad Journey tab, such as Gold Coins, Chest Tickets, and new units.

