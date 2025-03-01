Squad Busters community managers talk about the return of previous events, new updates, and more

The community is hyped to see the return of the Transformers event in Squad Busters after its possibility was confirmed during the recent Q&A session. In a video spanning over an hour, community managers Paula and Adrian have answered several queries about returning events, upcoming updates, and more.

Ad

Here's everything we've gathered from the live stream regarding the return of the Transformers event in Squad Busters, upcoming updates, and more.

When will Supercell bring back the Transformers event in Squad Busters?

The developer has announced that the Transformers event in Squad Busters is scheduled to return in early March 2025. While answering Starry Lee's question, posted on Facebook, Paula said the event will return next week.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Squad Busters February 2025 update balance changes

Paula stated that the Transformers event will return in the game very soon (Image via YouTube/@SquadBusters)

Since the video went live on Thursday, February 27, 2025, the event will arrive in the first week of March 2025. Paula also confirmed that since the community loved the Shop for Hatchling Run event, the developer is planning to introduce a similar kind of shop during the return of the Transformers event in Squad Busters.

Ad

Paula also said that while it is not confirmed yet, the developer plans to make Energeon the currency of the event shop upon the event's return. Players can collect them from matches and use them in the shop to purchase the limited-time characters, i.e., Optimus Prime and Elita - 1.

When will the Hatchling Run event return in Squad Busters?

The developer is also planning the return of the Hatchling Run event in Squad Busters. While answering a question regarding the possibilities of expansion of the title's PVE without overlapping with other upcoming Supercell PVE games like Moco and Project R.I.S.E, Adrian mentioned that the developer loved the overwhelming response from the community regarding the Hatchling Run event.

Ad

So, Supercell plans to bring that back in the future, and are also exploring their options regarding the expansion of the title's PVE gameplay.

Paula talking about the possibility of the return of PVE game modes in the game (Image via YouTube/@SquadBusters)

Adding to Adrian's response, Paula said the new event is going to happen in March. This fuelled speculations in the community regarding the possibility of Hatchling Run event's return before the April update. However, it can also mean that the developers are planning to bring new limited-time PVE game modes for the players in March 2025.

Ad

What is the next Squad Busters collaboration?

While many popular Supercell super content creators were predicting that Squad Busters would collaborate with Superman in the next update. When a community member asked the community managers about the next collaboration with Superman, Adrian said he had a chat with the developer, and they confirmed this collab is currently not on the cards.

Also read: Squad Busters roadmap for 2025

Ad

Squad Busters is not collaborating with Superman (Image via YouTube/@SquadBusters)

However, Paula added that they have already started working on the next collaboration. While it might not appear very soon, it is certainly not going to be a Superman collaboration.

Ad

Squad Busters April update Sneak Peek

Many community members asked about the April update throughout the Q&A session. While the community managers did not disclose the details about the April update, they did mention the April update is going to be "four or five times as significant" as the players previously experienced in the game.

News regarding the April 2025 update (Image via YouTube/@SquadBusters)

Adrian mentioned that since they don't want to bring serious changes that might turn it into a new game altogether. He assured that players who have learned the skills during the last year will get to carry forward their skills in the next major update. However, since they are trying to reach more people, they are trying to bring changes to make the game more engaging for the players.

Ad

The community managers also said the release of the next update might get delayed by a month, in which case, it will arrive in May 2025.

The possibility of the arrival of clans and new troops in Squad Busters in 2025

Many in the community wanted to know how many troops would be added to the game this year, will there be any original troops among them, and will clans or clubs ever appear in the game.

Ad

While asking one such question related to the arrival of new characters in Squad Busters, Adrian said there would be no more new characters before the April/May 2025 update. However, they confirmed they are planning to add four to five new characters to the game during the summer of 2025.

Adrian mentions that the game might get original characters in the future (Image via YouTube/@SquadBusters)

Adrian also mentioned that there is also potential for original characters in the game.

Ad

Moreover, the community managers mentioned in the Q&A video that the dervelopers are planning to bring clans/club systems in the title. However, since the team is completely focused on the next big update, they are yet to confirm a release date for the arrival of such systems.

The community managers have also revealed the developers' plan for making the title more competitive in the upcoming months. It seems the game will soon have its Esports competition after the big changes arrive in the next update, They also talked about the next ultimate release, a possible nerf for Miner, and a lot more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback