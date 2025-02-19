Squad Busters February 2025 update: All balance changes explored

Fans have been waiting for the Squad Busters February 2025 update ever since the upcoming changes were revealed by the Squad Busters community managers. While the patch announcement arrived on February 16, 2025, it arrived in the game on February 18 and brought plenty of buffs, nerfs, reworks, and other changes.

Here's everything you need to know about the balance changes that arrived with the Squad Busters February 2025 update.

Squad Busters February 2025 update: All hero buffs

The developers have made plenty of balance adjustments in the game. They have decided to buff Dr. T, Nita, Witch, and Royal King. Check out more details regarding these changes below:

Dr. T (Mega Crab)

The developer has decided to buff Dr. T's Mega Crab abilities when boosted.

Mega Crab is immune to slowdown and faster when Boosted

Each Evolution now greatly increases Mega Crab’s Boosted speed

Classic Crab Rage

Speed buff : Increased from +35% to +50% (+11%)

: Increased from +35% to +50% (+11%) DPS buff: Increased from +51% to +60% (+6%)

Super Crab Rage

Speed buff : Increase from +35% to +65% (+11%)

: Increase from +35% to +65% (+11%) DPS buff: Increase from +46% to +68% (+15%)

Ultra Crab rage

Speed buff : Increase from +35% to +80% (+11%)

: Increase from +35% to +80% (+11%) DPS buff: Increase from +53% to +100% (+31%)

In the past, evolving Dr. T would just increase the DPS of the Mega Crab, but all the other stats remained mostly the same. With this change, Dr. T's Super Ability also becomes stronger as he evolves (higher move and attack speed). The buff given by the Baby evolution isn't changing. Dr. T might climb up a few tiers in next month's Squad Busters tier list after these buffs.

Nita

Nita’s basic attack's lack of homing has been fixed, and it now travels farther to connect more often.

Nita is receiving a buff in this meta (Image via Supercell)

Range: Increase from 2.5 to 4.0 tiles (+60%)

This new range matches other popular ranged troops such as Colt and Shelly.

Royal King (Classic)

Royale King now summons more Royal Recruits on lower levels, though up to the same cap as previously.

Royal Recruit Spawns: Increase from 3-6 to 4-6

Also read: Squad Busters 2025 roadmap

If you have one Royal King in your squad, each chest opening will spawn four Royal Recruits instead of three. If you have two Royal Kings in the squad each check opening will spawn four Royal Recruits instead of four, and if you have a Royal King fusion or more than three Royal Kings in the squad, the chest openings will cost six recruits.

Witch (Elite Skeletons)

Witch's Elite Skeletons have significantly increased Health and Damage to be more worth their Evolution, and offset their short lifetime.

Elite Skeleton HP: Increase from 350 to 600 (+71%)

Squad Busters February 2025 update: All hero nerfs and reworks

Supercell has also announced the arrival of two nerfs and one hero rework in the Squad Busters February 2025 update. Check out this segment to know everything about these changes.

Barbarian (Ultimate)

Elite Baby Barbarian has slightly reduced HP to bring it more in line with the power of other Ultimates.

Baby Elite Barbarian HP: Decrease from 2,050 to 1,650 (-20%)

Hog Rider

Turbo boost lasts less time after leaving Grass to keep Turbo more relevant at higher Evolution levels.

Grass Boost duration: Decrease from 2.3 to 1.5 s (-35%)

Also read: Tips to win more in Hatchling Run in new Squad Busters PVE mode

The ability being nerfed is the one Hog Rider has in his Baby evolution. This affects how much free boost you get once you step outside of the grass.

Rework: Barbarian King (Super Rage)

Super Rage is no longer stronger than normal Rage Spells but lasts slightly longer.

Expand Tweet

Super Rage Damage Buff : Reduction from +100% to +60% (-40%)

: Reduction from +100% to +60% (-40%) Super Rage Duration: Increased from 8 to 10 s (+25%)

Squad Busters February 2025 update: All Spell balance changes

The developer has also announced a Mega Potion Spell rework in the Squad Busters February 2025 update.

Mega Potions will not spawn at regular intervals during Showdown. Instead, it can spawn at a faster or slower rate by random chance. This can increase as Mega Potions platforms get covered in vines.

Also read: Squad Busters February Gem Pass 2025

Mega Potions will not spawn anymore if a player is standing directly on the spawning platform, to discourage camping. The Spell will not heal the players anymore.

There will two main stages for Mega Potion drop probabilities:

High Chance: 67% drop probability

Low Chance: 20% drop probability

Squad Busters February 2025 update: all Mod balance changes

The developer has announced that the Loot Surge Modifier has been adjusted to have slightly less loot to help with the performances of different devices. The spacings between loot spawns are being increased by 1 tile for all the kinds of spawns.

Squad Busters February 2025 update: All new maps

The Squad Busters February 2025 update brings certain new maps. These are as follows:

Beach World: Frontline Reef

Ice World: Thunder Glacier

Lava World: The Lavadrome

Spooky World: Brambled Shallows

Squad Busters February 2025 update: Other Changes

Here are all the other changes that arrived in the game with the Squad Busters February 2025 update:

Tutorial Rewards Reduction

Beginner Day 1 task reward: Reduction from 20,000 to 10,000 Coins.

Reduction from 20,000 to 10,000 Coins. Beginner Day 4 task reward: Reduction from 10,000 to 5,000 Coins.

Reduction from 10,000 to 5,000 Coins. Beginner Day 6 task reward: Reduction from 10,000 to 5,000 Coins.

World Journey Rewards Changed

Level 4: Reduction from 8,000 to 5,000 Coins.

Reduction from 8,000 to 5,000 Coins. Level 8: Reduction from 14,000 to 8,000 Coins.

Reduction from 14,000 to 8,000 Coins. Level 14: Change from 100 Star Tokens to Barbarian King Unlock.

Change from 100 Star Tokens to Barbarian King Unlock. Level 17: Reduction from 6,000 to 5,000 Coins.

Reduction from 6,000 to 5,000 Coins. Level 19: Reduction from 5,000 to 3,000 Coins.

Reduction from 5,000 to 3,000 Coins. Level 21: Change from 20 Star Tokens to 3,000 Coins.

Change from 20 Star Tokens to 3,000 Coins. Level 23: Reduction from 10,000 to 8,000 Coins.

Reduction from 10,000 to 8,000 Coins. Level 27: Reduction from 8,000 to 5,000 Coins.

Reduction from 8,000 to 5,000 Coins. Level 34: Change from 100 Star Tokens to 5,000 Coins.

Change from 100 Star Tokens to 5,000 Coins. Level 38: Increased from 5,000 to 8,000 Coins.

Increased from 5,000 to 8,000 Coins. Level 48: Change from 30 Star Tokens to Emote Pack.

Change from 30 Star Tokens to Emote Pack. Level 50: Change from Emote Pack to 100 Star Tokens & Star Chest feature unlock.

Extra Gems in Showdown

Completing a Showdown battle will give players more gems for their Gem Pass progress:

First place: Increase from 200 to 500 Gems.

Increase from 200 to 500 Gems. Second place: Increase from 170 to 400 Gems.

Increase from 170 to 400 Gems. Third place: Increase from 150 to 300 Gems.

Increase from 150 to 300 Gems. Fourth place: Increase from 130 to 200 Gems.

Increase from 130 to 200 Gems. Fifth place: You will still get 100 Gems for a fifth-place finish.

Showdown Wins

After the Squad Busters February 2025 update, finishing third in Showdown will also count as a Win. This means it should be easier to complete your Daily Win Rewards by playing this mode.

Less Maxed Troops

The probability of getting maxed troops from chests was 17%, and this update is reducing it even more to 5%.

Slower Vine Growth

Vines will grow slower at the beginning of battles.

Matchmaking

Players can sometimes get matchmade into Worlds that they haven’t unlocked yet.

Squad League top-level matchmaking improved.

Bug Fixes

Replays no longer crash due to devices running out of memory.

Duo battle rankings order fixed.

In Timeout Modifier, players don't keep 200 gems after being busted.

Star Chest UI now links to chest chances details.

These are all the changes arriving in the Squad Busters February 2025 update. Download the update and choose your favorite units to increase your chances of winning.

