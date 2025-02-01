Squad Busters February Gem Pass 2025: Schedule and rewards explained

The Squad Busters February Gem Pass 2025 is arriving on February 1, 2025, with plenty of rewards. The community has been asking Supercell for more Supers in the Gem Pass, and the developers obliged by adding 12 Supers to the game. The best part is that you can choose the hero for whom you want a Super.

This article will highlight the Squad Busters February Gem Pass 2025. Read on to explore more.

Complete schedule, cost, and list of rewards for Squad Busters February Gem Pass 2025

The Squad Busters February Gem Pass 2025 arrives on February 1, 2025, and will end on February 28, 2025. The pass has certain milestones that you can reach by playing the game, earning the corresponding rewards in the process.

The free reward path can help you earn one Super and plenty of other rewards. You can also purchase the premium pass for $13.99 in the US, €11.99 in Europe, and ₹449.00 in India.

Players who will be purchasing the Squad Busters February Gem Pass 2025, will get 12 Supers in total. One of them from the free reward progression path, and the other 11 from the paid reward progession path.

You will also get 300 Star Tokens, 12K Coins, 600 Style Tickets, and seven Chest Multipliers (two 3x, two 4x, and three 2x multipliers) alongside the Super from the free reward progression path.

The Squad Busters February Gem Pass 2025 (Image via Supercell)

However, if you purchase the Squad Busters February Gem Pass, you will get an additional 11 Supers, 50K Coins, 1.2K Style Tickets, and seven Chest Multipliers (four 3x, three 4x, and one 2x multipliers).

This means players who purchase the Squad Busters February Gem Pass 2025, will get 12 Supers, 300 Star Tokens, 62K Coins, 1.8K Style Tickets, and 14 Chest Multipliers (five 4x, six 3x, and four 2x multipliers).

While you will get to choose any Super and 50 more Star Tokens compared to the last season from the free reward progression path, the developer has removed 3000 Coins, two Common Chests, two Rare Chests, two 3x Chest Multipliers, and nine 2x Chest Multipliers.

On the other hand, if you purchase the Gem Pass, you are getting 11 Supers, but the developer has removed 470 Star Tokens, 50K Coins, two 2x and one 4x Chest Multipliers, two Rare and two Epic Chests.

While it looks like you are losing a lot on the paid reward path progression, the 11 Supers you are getting will compensate for it. This is because the most important objective for players is to strengthen their heroes, effectively enhancing their chances of winning matches.

