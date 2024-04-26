15 tips for beginners in Squad Busters

Squad Busters features a diverse meta where mini versions of beloved characters from the Brawl Stars and Clash Royale universes battle each other for dominance. The evolutions of these characters can be unlocked by gathering their duplicates and merging them. The best tips for beginners in Squad Busters provide fundamental insights into the game's mechanics and strategies for players seeking to advance in Supercell's latest title.

This article provides a few useful tips for beginners in Squad Busters.

15 useful tips for beginners in Squad Busters

Entering the world of Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

Here are a few details you need to know before playing this game:

The cost of chests in Squad Busters correlates with the number of units in your squad. Familiarize yourself with the escalating pricing structure to optimize your coin expenditure. Fusing units not only enhances their strength but also impacts the cost of subsequent chests. Utilize fusion mechanics to bolster your squad's capabilities efficiently. Prioritize spending coins on chest tickets, which offer the most value for enhancing your squad. Maintain a high win streak before investing in additional chest tickets for optimal rewards. You can have a maximum of three chest tickets at a time. So claim extra chest tickets from the Squad Journey only when you have zero tickets in your inventory. Capitalize on win streak bonuses when purchasing chest tickets to maximize your rewards. Aim for top placements in matches to unlock additional spins and boost your squad's progression. Tailor your unit selection to the specific modifiers present in each game mode. Prioritize units that complement modifier effects to gain a strategic advantage. For example, the Pinata Party modifier provides a lot of resources within the game so using a healer or a tanky character instead of Goblin or Greg would maximize your chances of winning. Strive for a well-rounded squad composition encompassing tanks, healers, attackers, and speedsters. Consider the diverse types of units available and their roles within your team dynamics. Regularly check and claim rewards from the Achievement Book and propel your squad's development. Don't miss out on progression opportunities by neglecting to claim these rewards. Spell events present opportunities for you to unlock and diversify your spell arsenal. These events periodically appear in the Plaza, offering unique spells for acquisition. Participating in spell events will expand your spell collection and also equip you with versatile tools for battles. Canceling spells is a valuable technique that allows you to retain your spells for optimal usage. In situations where deploying a spell may not yield desired results or prove premature, you can cancel the spell action to preserve it for a later opportunity. To cancel a spell, simply drag away from the initial spell activation point until the spell radius disappears off-screen. Consumables offer temporary advantages and enhancements in Squad Busters' gameplay. However, prudent decision-making is essential when utilizing consumables to avoid squandering valuable resources. Among the various consumables available, such as Reroll Tokens, different types of Keys, and MEGA units, you must prioritize their usage based on strategic necessity and long-term objectives. Striking a balance between farming resources and engaging in combat is crucial for sustained progress in Squad Busters. You must evaluate your squad's strength, available resources, and the current game environment to determine the most advantageous course of action. MEGA units, such as El Tigre and Dragon Chicken, are formidable assets that can turn the tide of battle in Squad Busters. Understanding the mechanics governing Mega unit acquisition and deployment is essential for leveraging their full potential in combat. Claim free chests regularly. They spawn every eight hours within the game. Healers are always the priority and should feature prominently in your squad.

If you are interested in this game, consider reading our other articles:

You may also like the following: