Squad Busters official starter's guide: Everything you need to know

The Squad Busters official starter's guide has been released by the game's community manager, Paula Baguena, on YouTube. In the video, Baguena described various nuances related to the Roblox experience to facilitate smooth progression for players when the title is released for mobile devices on May 29, 2024.

This article highlights all the details in the Squad Busters official starter's guide.

Squad Busters official starter's guide objective

In Squad Busters, the primary goal in a match is to collect as many Gems as possible before the timer runs out. Players can gather Gems by searching for hidden loot around the map, waiting for the Gem Mine to open, or defeating monsters and other squads.

Starting out: Building your squad

Barbarian and other Squad members (Image via Supercell)

Each match begins with 10 players, each starting with a single character. Players can collect Coins to open Chests and expand their Squad. Each Chest offers three character options, each bringing unique abilities to the squad.

Players must select the best synergistic characters in Squad Busters to achieve victory. For example, Greg can chop trees, Mavis picks carrots, and Penny finds treasure in the ground, all aiding in gathering Coins and Gems faster. Characters like Colt and Archer Queen excel in dealing damage, while tanky units like El Primo help protect the squad.

Character fusion and squad management

Different fusion levels of Barbarian (Image via Supercell)

In the Squad Busters official starter's guide, Paula mentioned the significance of fusion. She explained that collecting three of the same characters allows players to fuse them into a larger and stronger version. This fusion boosts the character's strength and reduces the squad's size, making it cheaper to open new Chests.

If Coins run out, a Key can open the next Chest for free. The Battle Bag, which unlocks later, allows players to bring Keys and Rerolls to the match, but its usage is limited.

Squad Busters official starter's guide for combat strategy and interaction

Chicken (Image via Supercell)

When encountering other squads, players must quickly assess their squad's size and composition to decide whether to engage in combat or continue farming loot. Monitoring each character's health bar is crucial, especially when facing powerful fusions, which are indicated by a star and a glow.

Some characters have special power attacks, ready when the bar around their health flashes. Speedster units like Chicken or Hog Rider and picking up Boots can be advantageous for both fleeing and attacking.

Squad Busters official starter's guide for Spells and MEGA units

Rage Spell (Image via Supercell)

Spells provide additional tactical options, activated by dragging, holding, aiming, and releasing. These can be obtained through time-limited events. In dire situations, MEGA units, which are stronger and larger than fusion characters, may appear in Chests.

Current MEGA units include Chicken Dragon and El Tigre, with Magical Shelly and Kitsune Witch joining in the Moonlight Matchup season starting on May 29, 2024.

Squad Busters official starter's guide for seasonal rewards and progression

Moonlight Madness Gem Pass (Image via Supercell)

Squad Busters operates on a monthly season system, each with a new Gem Pass filled with rewards, including two new MEGA units.

Gems collected in matches advance players along the Gem Pass track, unlocking the MEGA Bank, which allows Gem exchanges for MEGA units until the next season.

Post-match rewards

Epic rarity Chest (Image via Supercell)

Every match concludes with a Chest reward, provided the player has Chest Tickets. The higher the player's position and Top Five Streak, the better the Chest.

Chests contain characters, and more upgrade taps yield higher rarity units. Players can wait for Chest Tickets to refill, purchase them from the Shop, or claim them for free in the Gem Pass and Squad Journey.

Squad Journey: Main progress track

Squad Journey (Image via Supercell)

Squad Journey is the title's primary progression system, requiring Portal Energy obtained through achievements and character evolution. Characters evolve from Baby to Classic, Super, and Ultra forms, each evolution needing 10 copies of the previous form.

Evolution unlocks unique abilities and provides Portal Energy, essential for progressing through Squad Journey levels and unlocking new rewards, characters, and Worlds.

Squad Busters official starter's guide for Worlds and Modifiers

Squad entering the Green World (Image via Supercell)

There are multiple Worlds in the game: Green, Desert, Royal, and Beach, with Ice World launching in June. Each World has unique themes, monsters, and gameplay challenges. Upon unlocking a new World, players gain access to new characters available in Chests.

Matches start with a random Map and Modifier, altering gameplay rules. Modifiers can range from flooding the map with Loot Goblins to spawning massive bosses like Tree Giants.

Squad Busters official starter's guide to customize the Plaza

Plaza offers (Image via Supercell)

The Plaza is a space where players can hang out with unlocked characters. They can customize their base using Decorations and Statues of their favorite characters and monsters (found in Plaza Upgrades, available through Squad Journey). These customizations require players to spend Hammers, which they can acquire during matches.

Squad Busters' global launch will take place on May 29, 2024.

