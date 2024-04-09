Squad Busters soft launch: Release date, available countries, and more

Squad Busters, the upcoming game from Supercell, brings together the beloved baby versions of new and existing characters from the Clash Royale and Brawl Stars universe. From April 23, 2024, in select countries, players will embark on a journey where these adorable baby characters evolve into more powerful forms by collecting duplicates and merging them.

Rooted in strategy and collectible gaming, Squad Busters offers a fresh and engaging experience for players seeking tactical challenges and character progression.

This article provides all the details regarding Squad Busters announced in its latest official video.

Release date and available countries

Available countries (Image via Supercell)

Squad Buster will be launched on April 23, 2024, for Android and iOS devices in a few countries, namely Canada, Denmark, Spain, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Singapore.

While regular players can access this on the scheduled date, a few YouTube content creators will get access to this game before its release.

Chest rewards and portal energy

Epic chest (Image via Supercell)

Players receive chests containing characters after every match, regardless of their performance. The quality of the chest improves with better match results. Additionally, evolving characters earn players portal energy, which is necessary to advance in the game and unlock new worlds.

Introducing MEGA units

Dragon Chicken (Image via Supercell)

Squad Buster introduces MEGA units, special characters with enhanced abilities, and unique visual designs. These characters are rare to find during matches but provide significant advantages.

They can be obtained through rewards, purchases, and the Gem Pass system in Squad Busters. El Tigre and Dragon Chicken are the first MEGA units in the game, which will be joined by more units in the future.

Beach World in Squad Busters

Beach World in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

The new Beach World is inspired by the previous Supercell game, Boom Beach, featuring new environments, modifiers, monsters, and characters like Penny the Pirate, Heavy, and Tank. This world will be accessible at the end of the squad journey, requiring players to consistently progress to unlock the Beach World.

Penny the Pirate, with her keen eye for hidden treasures, adds an adventurous flair to the sun-soaked shores. Meanwhile, Heavy stands as a stalwart offensive force, boasting escalating damage and the ability to heal himself, making him a formidable backbone for any squad. Finally, Tank lives up to her name by commandeering tanks found on the map, providing potent defense and firepower to turn the tide of battle.

Squad league and multiplayer

Squad League (Image via Supercell)

Players can progress through various worlds until they reach the Squad League, where they compete for trophies globally. Additionally, Squad Buster offers multiplayer functionality, allowing players to team up with friends.

