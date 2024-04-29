Best synergies in Squad Busters (2024)

The best synergies in Squad Busters allow players to construct a powerful team and dominate the various worlds in the game. In a Squad Busters match, 10 players compete against each other with their chosen team using available characters. Some of these characters are baby versions of the formidable units from the Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, and Brawl Stars universes, so players who have tried other Supercell games will likely be familiar with them.

This article lists the best synergies in Squad Busters.

5 best synergies in Squad Busters in 2024

As of writing, you will come across the following best synergies in Squad Busters:

The king and his men: Barbarian King and Barbarians

Barbarian King and Barbarians El Medic: Medic and El Primo

Medic and El Primo Braun and beauty: Colt and Archer Queen

Colt and Archer Queen Unique duo: Chicken and Hog Rider

Chicken and Hog Rider The royal couple: Barbarian King and Archer Queen

1) The king and his men: Barbarian King and Barbarians

Barbarian King leading the charge (Image via Supercell)

The Barbarian King and his loyal Barbarians work well together, making them one of the best synergies in Squad Busters. Barbarians, known for their formidable melee prowess and gradual power-ups, thrive alongside their king.

The Barbarian King possesses the unique ability to enhance the attack speed of all melee brawlers, and Barbarians are the ideal recipients of this buff. With enhanced attack speed, they become even more formidable on the battlefield.

Moreover, the Barbarian King's substantial health pool allows him to soak up damage, shielding not only Barbarians but the entire squad. His ability to regenerate health adds another layer of resilience, ensuring prolonged survival for the team. This synergy exemplifies the perfect harmony between offense and defense, making it a cornerstone of any successful squad composition.

2) El Medic: Medic and El Primo

El Medic combination (Image via Bren - Squad Busters/YouTube || Supercell)

In the heat of battle, survival often depends on timely healing, making the combination of Medic and El Primo a formidable duo known as "El Medic." El Primo's role as a frontline tank exposes him to relentless enemy fire, so he needs all the healing he gets.

The Medic's healing capabilities are invaluable in sustaining El Primo through the onslaught, ensuring he remains a stalwart defender for the team. El Primo's ability to dive into the fray, coupled with the Medic's healing prowess, creates one of the best synergies in Squad Busters.

3) Braun and beauty: Colt and Archer Queen

Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans character combination (Image via Supercell)

For those who prefer ranged combat, the pairing of Colt and Archer Queen epitomizes precision and power. Colt's exceptional DPS makes him a potent force on the battlefield, and the Archer Queen's ability to boost the attack speed of ranged brawlers enhances Colt's effectiveness even further, cementing their place in the list of the best synergies in Squad Busters.

With increased attack speed, Colt can dispatch enemies swiftly, triggering his powerful ability, Bullet Storm, to devastating effect. However, to fully capitalize on this synergy, it's crucial to have a sturdy tank like El Primo or the Barbarian King to protect Colt and the Archer Queen from enemy assaults, ensuring their sustained dominance on the battlefield.

4) Unique duo: Chicken and Hog Rider

Being chased by Chicken (Image via Supercell)

While not the flashiest synergy, the pairing of Chicken and Hog Rider offers a unique advantage in terms of mobility. The Hog Rider's turbo boost ability, which is activated when traversing grassy terrain, enhances the team's mobility on the map.

By combining this with the Chicken's inherent mobility and turbo boost capabilities, the team gains an agility advantage on the battlefield. Although they may lack the sheer firepower of other units, their swift movement can provide a tactical advantage, especially in objective-based game modes.

5) The royal couple: Barbarian King and Archer Queen

Majestic synergy (Image via Supercell)

The combination of the Barbarian King and the Archer Queen concludes the list of the best synergies in Squad Busters. These two Epic rarity units epitomize combined strength and complement each other during matches.

Since the Barbarian King provides protection and tanking capabilities, the Archer Queen can unleash her ranged attacks with impunity, decimating enemy ranks from afar. Players can maximize the potential of these two units by following a few beginner tips in Squad Busters.

