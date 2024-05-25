Squad Busters Piñata Festival: Everything you need to know

The Squad Busters Piñata Festival is a limited-time event where players assemble teams to collect keys, coins, and other treasures while navigating various in-game challenges. In this event, the main objective is to gather Piñata Sticks to open Piñatas for rewards. Piñata is a horse-shaped 3D object that has an indicator, notifying the amount of Sticks needed to crack it open.

This article highlights everything you need to know about the Squad Busters Piñata Festival.

How to participate in the Squad Busters Piñata Festival?

Squad selection (Image via Supercell)

Here’s a breakdown of a typical game session:

Players choose their characters strategically. Popular choices include the Barbarian King and Archer Queen for their offensive capabilities, Greg for supplies, and essential roles like tank and healer. Item collection: As the game unfolds, players collect various items such as keys of different rarities (Common, Epic, and Fusion) and coins. Keys are crucial for unlocking chests that contain valuable rewards.

Players must make tactical choices on which items to prioritize. For example, selecting tanks or healers can significantly impact the team's survival and success in battles. Fusion and upgrades: Using Fusion Keys and items, players can upgrade their characters and abilities, enhancing their performance in the game.

Best tips for success in Squad Busters Piñata Festival

Piñata in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

Here are the required tips:

Players will encounter Chests that require keys to open. Hammers can also be found and are used to smash open Piñatas for more loot. Boss battles: Taking down bosses can yield substantial rewards. Players should prioritize these battles and collect the dropped items quickly.

Event rewards in Squad Busters Piñata Festival

Rewards in Squad Busters Piñata Festival (Image via Supercell)

Here's a glimpse of the potential loot in Squad Busters Piñata Festival:

These are rarer and provide access to higher-tier chests. Party Poppers: Collecting these during the festival can lead to significant rewards, including multiple chest tickets and keys.

Apart from the above rewards, players can also get Reroll Tokens and Chest Keys by participating in the Piñata Festival.

