Squad Busters Global update patch notes: Ultra Evolutions, Plaza Shop, and more

The Squad Busters Global update has been launched, bringing several significant changes to the game. These include a new evolution level, adjustments to existing characters, and upcoming events. As the first update since Squad Busters' beta release, its primary goal is to attract a broader global audience.

This article contains the official patch notes for the Squad Busters Global update.

A complete Squad Busters Global update patch notes

Ultra Evolution concept

Barbarian Evolution levels (Image via Supercell)

All 27 characters get their own ultra form along with new looks and abilities

Check out all of the 27 new Ultra Evolutions in the Squad tab in the game.

Collect hammers and customize your Plaza

Plaza Shop offers (Image via Supercell)

The Plaza Shop is open for business in the Squad Busters Global update:

Buy tons of top-shelf Plaza decorations from the Plaza Builder with Hammers!

Find Hammers in Battles, from rewards, or in the Shop, and use them to build Plaza decorations!

New Gem Pass in Squad Busters Global update: Moonlight Matchup

Get ready for a new Gem Pass season full of prizes, including the two newest MEGA Units:

MEGA Magical Shelly : Dazzle others with her sparkling looks and Magic Blastwand!

: Dazzle others with her sparkling looks and Magic Blastwand! MEGA Kitsune Witch: Outfox foes with bountiful Skeleton hordes and a 3-bolt attack!

The MEGA Bank will also return this season and no longer requires buying a Super Pass!

All balance changes in Squad Busters Global update

Chicken Baby form stat (Image via Supercell)

Supercell will introduce several adjustments to characters, summoned units, and MEGA units. These changes are as follows:

Character balancing: Supply-focused units have improved abilities to better balance them with fighters

Chicken gives 1 additional Turbo Boot

Baby Greg chops trees slightly faster

Goblin gives more Coins when joining the Squad

Trader gives 1 additional Gem after collecting enough Coins

Mavis can now get Gems from Carrots in addition to Coins

Many characters have improved Health to help them last longer in fights, especially ranged units:

+100 Health: Goblin, Chicken, Archer Queen, Witch, Shelly, Nita, Max

+150 Health: Bo, Colt, Wizard

+200 Health: Medic, Dynamike, Pam, Penny, Tank (on foot)

+500 Health: MEGA Dragon Chicken

Summoned unit balancing: The Witch's summoned Skeletons have received the following changes:

Witch Skeletons have much more Health, but slightly reduced maximum lifetime

Witches summon slightly slower, but all at once, to a maximum of 12 Skeletons at a time

Skeleton Spell deploys fewer Skeletons

Royale King Recruits have been drilled into shape to better guard their King:

Royal Recruits have more damage and tons more Health

MEGA unit balancing:

MEGA units appear during matches less randomly and more often when you need them (sometimes):

MEGA Units are now much less likely to appear for players with a high position or big Squad

Instead, they appear more often for Squads that have been diminished later in the match

Being close to getting busted and being in a low position increases chances of finding a MEGA

Fewer MEGA units will be offered during matches

MEGA Units will no longer appear until after 2:00 in the match

MEGA Units will no longer appear to Squads that already have a MEGA Unit

MEGA Units will no longer appear when using an Epic Key or Fusion Key

MEGA Units will no longer appear for a while after you refuse one from a Chest

Battle Mods balancing:

Tree Giants: now have a chance to drop The Log Spell

Royal Haunt: Royal Ghosts drop more loot to better reward Ghost hunters

Epic Overload: has been moved to Royal World

Super Gem Mine: has been moved to Desert World

Other balancing changes in Squad Busters Global update:

Turbo now recharges faster, so there's more running and less waiting

Monsters now drop more Coins later in the match, to help ease rebuilding Squads

Greg's Trees, Bea's Hives, and Tank's Tanks reappear faster to improve availability

Blue Powerup Boxes drop 1 extra Coin to enable faster match starts

Royal World maps spawn more Guards to help keep up the action

Other improvements & fixes in the Squad Busters Global update

Chest Doubler offer (Image via Supercell)

Keep an eye out for Chest Doublers in events and the Shop, and get 2x Reward Chest prizes!

Invite friends to play Squad Busters and earn Rewards for you and your friends!

Check out the new Referral tab in your Friends list!

Daily Deals can now be refreshed in the Shop for Coins

The Chest Ticket refresh timer now pauses instead of resets when filling up on Chest Tickets

Your Squad Next Battle has been updated to have much fewer locked characters per Battle for players before Squad League

Other performance improvements and bug fixes

Upcoming events and content in the Squad Busters Global update

Piñata Festival (Image via Supercell)

Piñata Festival

Collect Piñata Sticks with friends and earn special Rewards!

Look for a giant Piñata visiting your Plaza for your chance to collect Piñata Sticks in Battles!

Collect enough Piñata Sticks to open Piñatas full of Coins and items for your Battle Bag!

Add friends to your Piñata hunt and make progress together!

Ice World

3 New Characters and 4 new Mods!

That is the end of the official patch notes for the Global update of Squad Busters.

