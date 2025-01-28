  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Supercell announced daily freebies to celebrate Lunar New Year in Squad Busters

Supercell announced daily freebies to celebrate Lunar New Year in Squad Busters

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 28, 2025 00:46 IST
Lunar New Year in Squad Busters, Lunar New Year Login Calendar event
Squad Busters will gift one Red Envelopes to the players for seven days during Lunar New Year 2025 (Image via Supercell)

Supercell announced their plans to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Squad Busters with the Lunar New Year Login Calendar event, which will gift you daily freebies for a week. While the announcement post on X does not specify the rewards, players expect crucial in-game assets that will boost their progress.

This article brings everything you must know about this upcoming Lunar New Year Login Calendar event.

Lunar New Year in Squad Busters: Schedule and how to get the rewards from the Lunar New Year Login Calendar event

Lunar New Year in Squad Busters will bring plenty of in-game assets as rewards for the community, including coins, Style Tickets, and more. As per the official announcement post on X, the Lunar New Year Login Calendar event will begin on January 27, 2025, and continue until February 2, 2025.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also read: Best defenders to use in Squad Busters

The X post does not mention any details regarding the rewards. However, as seen in the game, there is a section in the in-game shop called the Lunar New Year Login calendar, which features seven "Red Envelopes." You can log in daily and open one envelope to grab the gifts.

Also read: Squad Busters tier list

On the first day, you will get 6000 Coins and 200 Style Tickets. You must claim the previous day's reward to unlock the next. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the rewards.

Lunar New Year Login Calendar section in the shop (Image via Supercell)
Lunar New Year Login Calendar section in the shop (Image via Supercell)
  • Step 1: Open the game.
  • Step 2: Go to the in-game shop.
  • Step 3: Click on the "Lunar New Year Login Calendar."
  • Step 4: Click on the Red Envelope to claim the freebie of that day.

The seven Red Envelopes will be unlocked one at a time for the next seven days. Log into the game every day to collect these rewards.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Squad Busters news and updates:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी