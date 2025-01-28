Supercell announced daily freebies to celebrate Lunar New Year in Squad Busters

Supercell announced their plans to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Squad Busters with the Lunar New Year Login Calendar event, which will gift you daily freebies for a week. While the announcement post on X does not specify the rewards, players expect crucial in-game assets that will boost their progress.

This article brings everything you must know about this upcoming Lunar New Year Login Calendar event.

Lunar New Year in Squad Busters: Schedule and how to get the rewards from the Lunar New Year Login Calendar event

Lunar New Year in Squad Busters will bring plenty of in-game assets as rewards for the community, including coins, Style Tickets, and more. As per the official announcement post on X, the Lunar New Year Login Calendar event will begin on January 27, 2025, and continue until February 2, 2025.

The X post does not mention any details regarding the rewards. However, as seen in the game, there is a section in the in-game shop called the Lunar New Year Login calendar, which features seven "Red Envelopes." You can log in daily and open one envelope to grab the gifts.

On the first day, you will get 6000 Coins and 200 Style Tickets. You must claim the previous day's reward to unlock the next. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the rewards.

Lunar New Year Login Calendar section in the shop (Image via Supercell)

Step 1: Open the game.

Open the game. Step 2: Go to the in-game shop.

Go to the in-game shop. Step 3: Click on the "Lunar New Year Login Calendar."

Click on the "Lunar New Year Login Calendar." Step 4: Click on the Red Envelope to claim the freebie of that day.

The seven Red Envelopes will be unlocked one at a time for the next seven days. Log into the game every day to collect these rewards.

