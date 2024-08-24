Best ways to reach Squad League in Squad Busters 

In Squad Busters, 10 players compete to gather and hold the most gems to win. Squad League is the highest level of competitive play in this tactical, fast-paced multiplayer party action game, taking players from the Green World to the Ice World at Level 120. It features competitive matches with players fighting for top ranks and spots on the global leaderboard.

In this comprehensive guide, we explore the best ways players can reach Squad League.

Note: This article is partially based on the author's opinion.

Squad League in Squad Busters

After going through Green, Desert, Ice, Beach, Royale, and Lava Worlds, players will finally get the chance to climb the leaderboard by playing Squad League matches. On reaching Squad League, players can progress by unlocking different ranks based on their skill level and earning trophies through their journey.

Every ranked league rewards players with chests and coins to upgrade the characters for higher leagues. Upon unlocking Lava World, players are rewarded with three characters: Archer, Miner, and Leon. Every character can be upgraded to four forms: baby, classic, super, and ultra.

Leon, Miner, and Archer unlocked at Lava World (Image via Supercell)

Best ways to reach Squad League

Character Progression: Fusing characters is possibly one of the most efficient ways to gather Portal energy. Focus on upgrading and fusing the core team into various forms which can grant 300 Portal Energy per fusion. Additionally, you can successfully complete achievements to boost their progress.

Daily Farm: Gather daily Portal energy from battles with a cap of 300. It increases the daily retention of the game and helps you improve with a large number of daily battles.

Players can use Portal energy to progress in Squad Journey (Image via SuperCell)

Improving Gameplay: As you advance in the Squad journey, adapt your strategies to more difficult challenges. Try different character combinations for achievements and learn map knowledge.

Reaching Squad League takes time and dedication, but the reward makes it worthwhile. You will have to unlock new characters, test new strategies, and explore different game modes to be molded into a more skilled player and be groomed for competitive Squad League.

