Supercell announces Squad Busters August 2024 optional update with multiple fixes

Supercell announced the Squad Busters August 2024 optional update with an X post on August 21, 2024. While the community is excited about the recent Squad Busters August update 2024, the developers have tried to fix some minor issues to enhance your gameplay experience. The latest optional update can be considered their first step towards that direction.

This article will discuss all the details regarding the Squad Busters August 2024 optional update to help you stay a step ahead.

Squad Busters August 2024 optional update: All fixes announced

A recent X post from the title's official X page mentioned the upcoming changes in the Squad Busters August 2024 optional update. This update will be arriving along with the launch of the Lava World map, and more.

As per the developer, they are fixing:

Units not attacking moles in Whack-A-Mole: The mod will be disabled for now and will return in the next update.

Missing text in several places.

Piñata Bank not always giving out rewards: Fixed in the optional update.

Several crashes.

Shop Refresh issues.

Unrelated to maintenance, but the 600 Style Tickets will come soon.

What else to know about Squad Busters' August 2024 optional update

Supercell has also provided some additional information regarding the Squad Busters August 2024 optional update in a separate thread post from the title's official X page, which will be covered under this segment.

In this post, the developer announced that Miner will not be nerfed this time. For context, Miner arrived in the game along with Archer and Leon in the latest August 2024 update. Players who completed the Lava World event have already unlocked these characters.

The Trophy Reset will also be live after this Squad Busters August 2024 optional update. After that, the Style Tickets will appear in the in-game shop. Per the official post, everyone who was in the Squad League before the update will get the 600 free Style Tickets promised in the update announcement by the developer.

Please note that the developer has yet to state an official date for the update. However, it is expected to arrive within a couple of days.

