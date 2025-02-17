Squad Busters roadmap 2025: What we know so far

Content Managers Paula (@PaulaBaguena) and Adrian (@AdrianFromSquad) talked about the Squad Busters roadmap 2025 in the last Squad Update (February 2025) video. In the video, they mentioned that they intentionally made this update smaller as they are investing a lot of their time and efforts to include some exciting additions in the next.

However, the Content Managers shared some spoilers from the upcoming update, and this article will discuss them to help the readers stay ahead of the curve

Squad Busters roadmap 2025: April update sneak peek

As per the official February 2025 update video, Supercell is planning to shake up the game in the April 2025 Squad Update. The Content Manager in the February update video talked about a new character rarity, new strategies, and more.

While it is unclear what strategies they are talking about, it seems like they will add some new game modes so that players have to find new strategies. Adrian was also talking about better control of your squad and better battle readability. It seems like they are planning to declutter the battlefield in the April update.

In the video, Paula also mentioned a complete meta-revamp and a new character rarity. The developer is trying to make game progression more rewarding with these changes promised in the update.

Squad Busters roadmap 2025: June update sneak peek

Toward the end of the February 2025 update video, the Content Managers talked about Squad Busters June 2025 update as well. They said that the feedback from the April 2025 update will heavily shape the June 2025 update.

Squad Busters June update 2025 roadmap was also discussed in the February 2025 update video (Image via Supercell)

They also mentioned that they don't have a lot to share about the summer update other than the changes they plan to make based on the feedback of the players after the April 2025 update.

Some rumors about the Squad Busters roadmap 2025

While it is not mentioned in the latest Squad Update video, the community saw a whiteboard toward the end of the last to last update video, where "Squad Roadmap 2025" was written. On that whiteboard, the word "Collab" was also written near April.

More rewards, characters, and collaborations are expected to be a part of the Squad Busters roadmap 2025 (Image via Supercell)

Furthermore, in the final part of the latest update video, Paula also addressed the community wanting new ways to play with friends, more Game Modes, new Characters, Worlds, Events, rewards, and more collaborations. So, it is expected that new clans forming, game modes, and collaborations will also be a part of the Squad Busters roadmap 2025.

