Squad Busters Squad Update (February 2025): New game mode, Chest changes, and more

The latest Squad Busters Squad Update introduces several new features, including a brand-new PvE co-op game mode, skin additions, and crucial chest system improvements. The update video shared on the game's official YouTube channel also introduces the new community manager, Adrian, and offers a glimpse into upcoming content that will reshape the game in the April update.

Ad

This article covers all the details highlighted in the latest Squad Busters Squad Update video, released on February 15, 2025.

Hatchling Run: First PvE co-op game mode introduced in Squad Busters Squad Update

New game mode (Image via Supercell)

For a limited duration, Squad Busters is adding a cooperative player-versus-environment (PvE) game mode called Hatchling Run. This mode teams up three players to rescue and protect hatchlings before waves of monsters attack the house, called Coop. Players must locate hatchlings, return them to the Coop at the map’s center, and defend against enemies.

Ad

Trending

The challenge intensifies as faster monster eliminations allow more time to rescue hatchlings before the next wave begins. Players are rewarded based on the number of hatchlings saved. Even if the Coop is destroyed, they will still keep their collected hatchlings.

At the end of the match, rescued hatchlings translate into Gems and can also be traded in the in-game shop for exclusive Veggie Skins for Bea, Colt, and Trader.

Also read: Squad Busters February Gem Pass 2025: Schedule and rewards explained

Ad

Chest changes revealed in Squad Busters Squad Update

Star Chest will provide a choice for character selection (Image via Supercell)

A major improvement to Star Chests introduced in the game will grant players more control over their unit progression. With each tap, while opening a Star Chest, there’s a chance to earn an extra choice, helping players decide which units to evolve first.

Ad

Additionally, Star Chests will now exclusively grant Supers, Ultras, or Ultimates from already-owned characters. New characters will come from other sources, such as events and regular Chests.

Furthermore, players can now spend Coins to gain extra taps on regular Chests when they don’t finish in the first place. This provides an additional opportunity to unlock rewards and improve their squads.

New skins revealed in Squad Busters Squad Update

Veggie skin for Bea (Image via Supercell)

This update also introduces two new skin sets:

Ad

Forest set: Inspired by nature, this set features skins for Archer Queen, Archer, Goblin, and Witch.

Inspired by nature, this set features skins for Archer Queen, Archer, Goblin, and Witch. Easter set: It contains themed skins for Mavis, Ruffs, Chicken, Dynamike, and Poco.

Also read: 15 tips for beginners in Squad Busters

Showdown adjustments

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several changes have been made to Showdown mode in the latest Squad Busters Squad Update:

Third-place finishes now count as a win.

Barbarian King’s Super Rage has been nerfed slightly.

Mega Potions will now spawn with varying frequency, sometimes appearing more often and sometimes less.

New Showdown maps added for Beach, Ice, Lava, and Spooky Worlds.

Upcoming changes in April

April modifications (Image via Supercell)

While this Squad Busters Squad Update focuses on balance and smaller content additions, developers confirm that a game-changing update is coming in April 2025. This upcoming patch aims to introduce more strategy, better squad control, and improved battle readability.

Ad

Additionally, it will feature:

A new Character Rarity.

A meta revamp to make progression more exciting and rewarding.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback