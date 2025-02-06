Squad Busters Squad Spotlight event: How to get 1000 Hog Rider Babies in Squad Busters for free

The Squad Busters Squad Spotlight event is currently live in the game, and you can earn up to 1000 Hog Rider Babies in Squad Busters for free during this event. Supercell created a poll a few days back, asking the community to choose which unit they would like to get featured in the first Squad Spotlight event. Hog Rider got a whopping 45%, slightly edging out Dynamike's 42% to win the poll.

Per the announcement post from the official X page of the title, the Squad Busters Squad Spotlight event begins on February 6, 2025, and it will last until February 14, 2025. The community has chosen Hog Rider in battles to achieve the collective goal of using the unit in matches. Achieving this community goal will help you earn the Babies of the unit.

This article will talk about everything you need to know about this event and how you can earn up to 1000 Hog Rider Babies in Squad Busters for free.

Here is how to get up to 1000 Hog Rider Babies in Squad Busters Squad Spotlight event

The Squad Busters Squad Spotlight event is a community event where the community must choose Hog Riders for their squads in battles to crush a collective goal. The community will get up to 1000 Hog Rider Babies in Squad Busters Squad Spotlight event for free.

The community event looks like the ones that occur in Clash of Clans often, where there are a few milestones before the final milestone. You can also earn different rewards for completing different milestones and get the final reward for completing the final milestone. However, the milestones were not available in the game or the official website. Thus, it currently seems like mere speculation.

Check out the guide below to get 1000 Hog Rider Babies in Squad Busters for free:

Step 1: Open the game.

Open the game. Step 2: Enter different matches.

Enter different matches. Step 3: Choose as many Hog Riders as possible in each of these games to complete the final milestone before February 14, 2025.

This way, if the community can collectively reach the final milestone together, everyone will get 1000 Hog Rider Babies in Squad Busters Squad Spotlight event for free.

Squad Busters Squad Spotlight event can help you earn plenty of Hog Rider Babies (Image via Supercell)

There is also a Tara's Spotlight event that can also help you earn more Hog Rider Babies. After each game, you get to turn over a card from this special Tara event. Some of these cards will help you earn more Babies during the Squad Busters Squad Spotlight event.

If you have yet to unlock Hog Rider in the game, you can purchase the unit from the in-game shop for 7000 Coins, or you can also use real money to make the purchase. Supercell has also stated that there will be unlimited shop offers for Supers and Classics throughout the event duration on the official website.

