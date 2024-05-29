Squad Busters: Beginner's Challenge and Quest explained

Squad Busters has brought a Beginner's Challenge and plenty of Daily Quests on its launch. With more than one million downloads already on Google Play Store, this is among Supercell's most successful game launches so far. It has also caught the eye of players from different Supercell game communities like Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale and from outside.

However, with the game being mere hours old, many in the community have yet to understand the different aspects of it. This article explains the Beginner's Challenge and Quests in Squad Busters to help get a better start in the game.

What is Beginner's Challenge in Squad Busters?

Complete these Beginner's Challenge (Image via Supercell)

The Beginner's Challenge in Squad Busters is a challenge for the newbies to teach some details and whereabouts in the game while helping them earn exciting rewards,

You can access the Beginner's Challenge in the title from the Quest Tab. There are seven days of beginners-friendly challenges. While you can earn free gold (in-game currency for completing the tasks, you will also earn some special Chests as a reward.

The Beginner's Challenges refreshes daily. Therefore, once you have completed a set of challenges, you will have to wait until the next day for the rest. Check the timer in the Quest tab to calculate the time of the next reset.

What are Quests in Squad Busters?

The marked area is the Quest tab, and its name will change once you complete the Beginner's Challenge (Image via Supercell)

Quests are also similar to the Beginner's Challenges in the game. Once you finish the Beginner's Challenges in the first week, you can access the Quests.

There are two types of Quests in the game: Daily Quests and Weekly Quests.

Daily Quests

Complete up to six Quests a day to get the rewards. Furthermore, the rewards you will get from completing a Quest will depend on its difficulty.

The Daily Quests will also give rewards like free Coins and Chests, and the timer in the Quest tab will tell you the time until the next set of Daily Quests.

Weekly Quests

The Weekly Quests are also similar to Daily Quests in nature. However, these offer seven days' worth of Quests. The timer will reset every week when the new set of Quests for each week arrives.

Can you replace Quests in the game?

Per the official website, you can replace a Quest if you don't like it or it might be harder to complete for your current level. You can click on the "Replace Quest" icon beside the particular Quest to replace it with something else.

Green icons: If the Replace Quest icon is green, replacing the quest is free, but you can only perform it once a day.

If the Replace Quest icon is green, replacing the quest is free, but you can only perform it once a day. Purple icon: On the other hand, the purple icon means you can replace the Quest as many times as you want, but it will cost you 500 coins each time.

The price for replacing a quest might increase as you progress in the game, and it might get released in the upcoming updates.

