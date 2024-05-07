Brawl Stars Squad Busters Shelly skin: Cost, design, and more

The Brawl Stars Squad Busters Shelly is a Mythic rarity skin, designed to commemorate the upcoming global release of Supercell's latest title. Squad Busters, an MMORPG, features baby versions of characters from Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans universes. This skin transforms Shelly's appearance to mirror her Squad Busters counterpart.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Brawl Stars Squad Busters Shelly skin, including its cost, design, and more.

Cost of Brawl Stars Squad Busters Shelly skin

Required cost (Image via Supercell)

The cost of Squad Busters Shelly skin is 199 gems, similar to other Mythic skins. Players can get the required amount of gems by spending money on the official Supercell store.

The cost of these gems varies geographically and is charged based on the players' local currency. For instance, the United States player can purchase 360 gems for 19.99 USD, while the players in India can acquire these gems for 1799 INR.

This skin can also be acquired for free when the number of pre-registrations for Squad Busters reaches 30 million.

Read more: Squad Busters pre-registration rewards

Design of Brawl Stars Squad Busters Shelly

Aesthetic design (Image via Supercell)

In this skin, the Brawler's eyes and eyebrows are enlarged to exude a youthful appearance. She wears a pink glass goggle on her head and has purple hair with blue ends.

She wears a dark blue outfit that fits her well and a yellow cape with different designs on it. There are small stars on her knees and a gun, making her look whimsical. She also wears pink gloves, socks, and yellow shoes, which make her outfit colorful and fun.

Animations of Brawl Stars Squad Busters Shelly skin

Losing animation (Image via Supercell)

Shelly boasts two distinct animations for winning and losing a match. When she emerges as a victor, she kneels down with a smile and then stands up, opening her left arm. Her gun flies to her left hand, which she then transfers to her right hand, firing several rounds before posing with it.

On the other hand, if she loses, she stands up straight and opens her right hand, waiting for her gun while looking around. Suddenly, the gun falls on her head before dropping to the ground. She then drops her head in pain.

Additional rewards

Extra benefit (Image via Supercell)

When a player purchases this skin, he also gets a few additional rewards, including the pin, spray, and Player Icon. Each of these items represents Shelly wearing this skin and players can use them to express themselves within the game.

