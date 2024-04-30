Brawl Stars Virus Charlie skin: Cost, design, and more

The Brawl Stars Virus Charlie skin was first revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode aired on April 20, 2024, on the official YouTube channel. This Legendary rarity skin will transform Charlie into a cybernetic creature and will debut globally alongside other skins like Brawl Stars Bea Byte, Fanguard, and Glitch Larry & Lawrie in the Cyberbrawl season on May 2024.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Brawl Stars Virus Charlie skin, including its cost, design, and more.

Cost of Brawl Stars Virus Charlie skin

Required cost (Image via Lik3rs/YouTube || Supercell)

Similar to other Legendary skins, the Brawl Stars Virus Charlie will cost 299 gems in the in-game store after its release. To get that amount of gems, players need to open multiple chests or purchase the packs reflecting the required amount of gems from the official Supercell store.

That said, the actual cost of these gems fluctuates depending on the player's location, with prices being charged in the local currency. For instance, United States players can purchase a 360 gems pack for $19.99, while players residing in India can obtain the same pack by spending ₹1799.

Design of Brawl Stars Virus Charlie skin

Exciting design (Image via Lik3rs/YouTube || Supercell)

Virus Charlie's design encapsulates a fusion of cybernetic allure and menacing charm. It transforms Charlie into a robotic scorpion with cool computer-like patterns on her limbs. These patterns show 1's and 0's moving around, giving her a high-tech feel. She's got six extra legs like a scorpion, colored in dark pink and dark blue, making her look even scarier.

The skin further boasts a long, green tail culminating in two menacing spinning blades, while her eyes emit an eerie green glow. A distinctive boomerang structure near her forehead adds to her cybernetic allure, while a thick, dark pink abdomen completes her menacing silhouette.

Thrilling animation of the Brawl Stars Virus Charlie skin

Losing animation (Image via Lik3rs/YouTube || Supercell)

When equipped with this skin, Charlie exudes different animations for winning and losing a match. In victory, Virus Charlie's animation showcases her confidence and poise. She descends from the ceiling, landing gracefully on two legs and one hand, asserting her dominance over the battlefield.

Conversely, when she loses a match, she stands upright with her head bowed and her left hand on her waist. She briefly closes her eyes before expressing her anguish by jumping and levitating in the air, displaying various poses of frustration. Eventually, she lands on the ground, bending one knee and placing her left fist on the ground, maintaining a slouched posture while conveying sadness.

Additional rewards

Extra benefits (Image via Lik3rs/YouTube || Supercell)

Purchasing the Virus Charlie skin not only grants players access to her captivating design but also unlocks a range of additional rewards. These include a unique player icon, spray, and nine pins, each featuring different elements of Virus Charlie's expressions in this skin.

The player icon serves to showcase the skin of the brawler to opponents before the commencement of a match, while the pins and spray can be utilized to taunt opponents or assert dominance during intense battles.

