Brawl Stars Fanguard skin: Cost, design, and more

The Brawl Stars Fanguard skin is specifically made for Fang and was first revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode on April 20, 2024, on the official YouTube channel. It is part of the Cyberbrawl skin set along with Bea Byte, Hacker Brock, and other skins. This skin is characterized as the Mythic rarity and will be released in Brawl Stars Season 26.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Brawl Stars Fanguard skin, including cost, design, and much more.

Cost of Brawl Stars Fanguard skin

Required cost (Image via Cosmic Shock/YouTube || Supercell)

This Mythic skin will cost 199 gems at the time of its release and can be purchased from the in-game shop. In case of gems shortage, players can collect additional gems by opening chests and purchasing gems packs.

The in-game store offers various packs, and each pack has a different amount of gems. Purchasing these packs requires real-life currency and their overall cost is charged based on the local currency.

For instance, players living in the United States can buy a 396-gem pack by spending $19.99.

Design of Brawl Stars Fanguard Skin

Interesting design (Image via Cosmic Shock/YouTube || Supercell)

The Fanguard skin bestows a sleek and stylish makeover on the brawler, combining dark blue tones with vibrant accents. Fang dons a tight-fitting ensemble featuring dark blue attire on both the upper and lower parts of his body. Adding a pop of color, he sports a green jacket adorned with eye-catching yellow stripes on both sides.

Completing his ensemble is a distinctive hat in a striking pink and dark blue combination, embellished with leaf-like structures on the front. Purple gloves and boots add a final touch of flair to his appearance. Notably, the boots are adorned with a transparent, glass-like substance that seamlessly appears and disappears, adding an element of mystique to Fang's ensemble.

Thrilling animation of Brawl Stars Fanguard skin

Losing animation (Image via Cosmic Shock/YouTube || Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Fanguard skin comes to life with captivating animations, offering unique sequences for both victory and defeat. In moments of triumph, Fang strikes a pose with both hands folded near his stomach before lifting his right leg and vanishing into thin air. He then reappears in mid-air, ascending with an air of confidence.

As white lines trace his body shape, Fang materializes at the designated spot, showcasing a cunning smile as he assumes a new pose. The animation culminates with Fang walking upside down on the ceiling, a smirk adorning his face.

Conversely, in moments of defeat, Fang is depicted hanging from the ceiling using his right leg with a sense of disappointment etched on his face, symbolizing defeat with a touch of pathos.

Additional rewards

Extra benefit (Image via Cosmic Shock/YouTube || Supercell)

Players who acquire the Fanguard skin are entitled to additional rewards, including a player icon, a pin, and a spray. The player icon features a hand image that players can use to showcase their brawlers before the commencement of a match on the Battle Card.

Meanwhile, the pin, showcasing Fang, can be utilized as an emoticon during in-game chat to express a range of emotions. Lastly, the spray allows players to mark their territory or to tease opponents by drawing designs on the ground during matches.

