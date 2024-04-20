How to get the free Egg pin in Brawl Stars?

The Egg pin in Brawl Stars allows players to use the Monster egg emoticon in the in-game chat to celebrate the Godzilla City Smash event within the game. The voucher link to claim this for free was disclosed by developers in their latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode on April 20. In that YouTube video, they highlighted details regarding all the upcoming changes in the game.

This article provides a stepwise guide on how to claim the free Egg pin in Brawl Stars.

Required process to get the free Egg pin in Brawl Stars

Official website to claim the Egg pin in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Here are all the steps you will need to get this in-game resource on your Brawl Stars account:

Visit the official redemption page by clicking on this link. Select the Claim Reward button to proceed. The Brawl Stars app on your phone will automatically open and a prompt will be available on the Home screen. Click the Claim button on that prompt to get the desired reward. Open your in-game inbox and select the Claim button under the Personal tab.

The voucher links are usually time-restricted. Thus, you should claim the pin urgently.

Few troubleshooting steps

Final steps to get the reward (Image via Supercell)

If you fail to claim the pin, you should try these steps as it might solve the issue:

Try using a different device: Occasionally, certain devices have predefined settings that restrict offer redemption. Consider using a friend's or family member's phone to install and log in to your Brawl Stars account. Once logged in successfully, attempt the redemption process again following the steps mentioned above.

Switch to Google Chrome: Opt to utilize the Chrome browser for the redemption process. Other browsers may have firewalls in place that can prevent the link from functioning correctly. Using Chrome can help bypass this issue.

Change your internet connection: Slow internet speeds can interfere with the proper functioning of online websites. Ensure you are using a stable internet connection to redeem the free Egg pin in Brawl Stars.

Restart your device: Sometimes, system bugs can be resolved with a simple device restart. Try rebooting your device, relaunching the Brawl Stars app, reopening the redemption link, and following the steps once more to redeem the offer successfully.

If you cannot redeem the offer even after trying the above troubleshooting steps, it means the offer has expired. You need to wait for a different Supercell offer which they usually release after a certain interval.

