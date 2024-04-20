The latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode aired on April 20 at 3 pm UTC, unveiling a host of updates coming to the game. From the Mutation modifier to six fresh Hypercharges to the introduction of new brawlers, the title's official YouTube channel provides an in-depth look at the exciting changes coming to the game.

This article covers all the details divulged in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode.

Mutations modifier and Godzilla City Smash game mode

All the brawlers who can have mutations (Image via Supercell)

The Mutations modifier and Godzilla City Smash game mode were the focal points in the latest Brawl Stars Brawl Talk episode. They will offer players a limited-time experience tied to a Godzilla event, which will be available from April 29 to May 20.

The Mutation modifier can be applied to existing game modes and will alter various aspects of brawlers, affecting their main attacks, Supers, and even their resilience to damage. Players will need to unlock a brawler's mutation through the monster egg to alter their stats, which can be obtained through daily rewards and victories in Godzilla City Smash matches.

On the other hand, Godzilla City Smash game mode will feature Godzilla and Mecha Godzilla. One brawler in a team will be transformed into either of the gigantic creatures after collecting the entities' parts scattered throughout the map. In this game mode, victories will be given to the team that destroys most of the items on the map.

Two new Brawlers revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk: Lily and Draco

The upcoming Mythic brawler (Image via Supercell)

Lily and Draco are the two new brawlers coming to the game. The former, a Mythic Brawler, will bring her ambush skills to the battlefield. With the ability to teleport behind enemies and unleash devastating stabs, she uses her ability to tank damages and engage in close-quarters combat.

Meanwhile, Draco, a Legendary Brawler, boasts impressive durability and damage potential. Armed with a spear that deals increased damage on precise hits, Draco can mark enemies for amplified damage and unleash fiery attacks with his Super.

New Hypercharges revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk video on April 20

Sandy's Hypercharge increases allies speed (Image via Supercell)

Six new Hypercharges are set to shake up gameplay dynamics. From Brock's barrage of rockets to Sandy's disruptive silencing ability, each Hypercharge will offer unique advantages and strategic possibilities. The one for Nita, in particular, enhances the speed and resilience of her trusty bear companion, Bruce, making her a formidable force in game modes like Heist.

Additionally, Gene's Hypercharge will enable him to pull multiple enemies simultaneously, promising chaotic yet entertaining encounters. Max and Tick also get their Hypercharge in a new update.

New Ranked modifiers

The latest modifier revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (Image via Supercell)

A new Ranked modifier, "Second Wind," will introduce a chaotic twist to matches by allowing brawlers to respawn at the location of their demise. While offering a fun diversion from traditional gameplay, this modifier may not cater to competitive players seeking strategic depth.

Balance changes

Spike's potential is reduced (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk also unveiled several balance adjustments aimed at fine-tuning the gameplay experience. Spike receives a minor damage nerf, decreasing his damage output by 4% in Brawl Stars. In contrast, Mortis got a significant damage buff of 6%, taking his damage to 2,000.

