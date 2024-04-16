The Brawl Stars Gem Grab game mode allows two teams to compete in a 3v3 battle for the collection of purple gems. Each team's goal is to collect 10 gems from the mine present at the center of the map. Once a team manages to collect the required gems, a countdown of 15 seconds begins. The team having the maximum number of gems at the end of the countdown wins the match.

Notably, if the brawler is defeated, the team loses all the gems that the character was carrying. If the number of gems drops below 10, the countdown resets and begins again only when one of the team fetches the required gems.

This article highlights the five best brawlers in Brawl Stars Gem Grab game mode.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the 5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Gem Grab game mode?

1) Spike

Spike (Image via Supercell)

Starting the list is Spike, a legendary Brawler, who is known for his versatile kit and exceptional area control.

With his cactus projectiles that explode on impact, Spike dominates 1v1 encounters and effectively denies space to opponents. His Super unleashes a thorny projectile that creates slowing and damaging patches of spikes, which proves to be indispensable in the Brawl Stars Gem Grab game mode.

Spike's ability to provide vision with the right gear helps the team in bushy maps across Gem Grab. With the Curveball Star Power, Spike's attacks curve, expanding their coverage and maximizing damage potential. Despite his low health, the brawler becomes a force when he is equipped with the best Spike build in Brawl Stars.

2) Piper

Piper (Image via Supercell)

Piper, an epic Brawler renowned for her long-range precision, thrives in Brawl Stars Gem Grab's sprawling landscapes.

As a gem carrier, Piper excels in picking off enemies from a distance and securing gems while maintaining a safe position. Her umbrella shots deal substantial damage, with her Super allowing her to escape danger with a well-timed jump.

Piper's Auto Aimer Gadget adds a defensive layer to her kit, pushing back and slowing enemies who dare to approach. With the Snappy Sniping Star Power, Piper reloads instantly after hitting her mark, ensuring relentless pressure on opponents.

In Gem Grab, Piper's ability to control space through her sniping ability makes her a valuable asset to her team.

3) Leon

Leon (Image via Supercell)

A legendary Brawler with moderate health and high damage output at close range, Leon is a perennial powerhouse in Brawl Stars Gem Grab. His strategic placement of lollipop drops provides a significant advantage to his team, facilitating gem collection and battlefield control.

Leon's Super, which renders him temporarily invisible, facilitates strategic positioning and surprise attacks. His Lollipop Drop Gadget further enhances his team's mobility and tactical options, while the Invisiheal Star Power ensures his survival during stealthy maneuvers.

With his ability to infiltrate enemy lines and disrupt their plans, Leon is a force to be reckoned with in Gem Grab.

4) Amber

Amber (Image via Supercell)

Versatile and adept at area control, Amber proves to be an outstanding choice for Brawl Stars Gem Grab. Her continuous stream of fire and her Super's flammable puddle clear obstacles and burn away enemy cover, giving her team a decisive edge in securing and defending gems.

With maps abundant in the grass, Amber utilizes vision gear effectively to track opponents throughout the match. Her Dancing Flames Gadget spawns fireballs that deal substantial damage to enemies, allowing the brawler to decrease the gem count of the opponent team by defeating their brawlers.

She becomes more potent with her dominance over the gem mine when she is equipped with the best Amber build in Brawl Stars.

5) Ruffs

Ruffs (Image via Supercell)

Emerging as a dominant force in the Brawl Stars Gem Grab meta, Ruffs thrives in maps with walls and chokepoints. His ability to empower teammates with power-ups enhances their survivability and control over the gem mine, making him a valuable asset in team compositions.

With precise attacks that can bounce off walls and a Super that calls for supply drops, Ruffs keeps opponents at bay while bolstering his team's position. His Air Support Gadget and Air Superiority Star Power further solidify his role as a gem-grabbing powerhouse, making him a formidable presence in the battlefield's airspace.

In Gem Grab, Ruffs is mainly used for her strategic support and firepower during matches.

