Brawl Stars April 2024 Ranked season: Release date, new modifiers, and more

In March 2024, Brawl Stars replaced the Power League with the Ranked Season, introducing new mechanics and several changes to global competitive battles. This mode allows players to compete in different tiers according to their performance throughout a Ranked season. The new Season of Brawl Stars Ranked mode will begin on April 4.

This article highlights the changes mentioned by the developer for the upcoming Brawl Stars Ranked season.

Release date of Brawl Stars Ranked season

The latest Brawl Stars Ranked season is scheduled to begin after the conclusion of previous season on April 4. Tiers will be reset and every player will start from the Bronze tier again to progress for better rewards and more Mastery Points.

Modifiers changes

Battles in various modifiers (Image via Supercell)

One of the most intriguing aspects of the upcoming season is the introduction of two new modifiers: Barbed Ammo and Sick Beats. While details regarding these modifiers remain shrouded in mystery, players can anticipate them to exert some influence over players' ammo or health.

In contrast, the developers have disclosed that out of the three existing modifiers introduced in the inaugural season, only Timed Detonation will persist in the upcoming season. This implies that modifiers like Big Friend and Quickfire might be removed for now, paving the way for fresh challenges and strategies.

Loki Chester skin added to Ranked Starr Drop

Loki Chester skin (Image via Supercell)

Chester, the Legendary brawler known for his versatile gameplay, received a new skin called Loki Chester last month (March 2024). This armor-themed skin was initially available in the in-game store.

However, in the upcoming season, players can unlock this skin using the Ranked Starr Drop, providing a rewarding opportunity for free-to-play players to enhance their brawler's appearance in Brawl Stars.

Ranked boosts

Various brawlers (Image via Supercell)

These new in-game items will help players reach their best rank, which they acquired in the first season. These boosts will likely be available for a short duration and provide a boost to existing players, signifying the importance of playing regularly.

Ranked Battle Card Background details

Animated backgrounds (Image via Supercell)

In Brawl Stars, Ranked Battle Card Background is the animated background that displays the skills and players rank at the top of their Battle Cards before the beginning of a match. These backgrounds enhance visual appeal and command respect from opponents, signifying players' prowess and dedication to the game.

While these Battlegrounds will be accessible to players who participated in earlier seasons, new players must invest themselves to earn their own Battlegrounds. Supercell has emphasized the importance of consistent participation, warning that failure to engage in a season could result in the removal of Battlegrounds.

