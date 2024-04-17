5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars Knockout game mode

Brawl Stars Knockout game mode sets up a 3v3 battle between two teams for three consecutive rounds. The team winning the most rounds by eliminating all the opponent brawlers wins the match. Unlike other game modes, the brawlers are not respawned during a round upon defeated. After a certain period, poisonous gas is released from the top and bottom of the battlefield to decide the victor of the long battle.

This article lists some of the best brawlers that are currently dominating the Brawl Stars Knockout game mode.

5 of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars Knockout game mode

1) Sprout

Sprout (Image via Supercell)

Sprout, a Mythic Brawler, has gained popularity in the Brawl Stars Knockout meta for its exceptional area control and disruptive capabilities. Although it features moderate health and damage output, Sprout compensates with a utility-driven kit.

Its primary attack, lobbing seed bombs over obstacles, allows Sprout to harass enemies and control key areas of the map. Additionally, its Super deploys a temporary barrier, providing cover for allies or blocking off choke points.

On maps like New Horizons and Belle's Rock, Sprout's Transplant Gadget and Overgrowth Star Power allow the brawler to deny space and control the battlefield.

2) Gene

Gene brawler (Image via Supercell)

As a Mythic Brawler, Gene's recent buffs have propelled it back into the limelight in the Brawl Stars Knockout arena. With moderate health and damage, Gene shines with his crowd control abilities and strategic utility. His primary attack shoots a ball of smoke that splits upon impact, making him effective for harassing opponents and controlling space.

Gene's Super, however, is where his true strength lies. The ability to pull enemies toward this brawler's location disrupts enemy formations, allowing him to eliminate them easily. His strength is further enhanced when equipped with the best Gene build in Brawl Stars.

3) Buster

Buster (Image via Supercell)

Often underestimated but incredibly potent, Buster's strength lies in his ability to control the flow of battle and turn enemy attacks against them. As a Mythic Brawler with high health and fast movement speed, he excels in frontline combat, soaking up damage and pressuring opponents with its powerful attacks.

Buster's Trait, which passively charges his Super when allies are nearby, encourages team play and coordination. His primary attack projects a wave of light that deals more damage up close, making the brawler a formidable threat in close-quarters engagements in Brawl Stars Knockout matches.

Furthermore, Buster's Super creates a barrier that blocks projectiles and converts them into counterattack projectiles, punishing enemies who dare to challenge him. With the Slo Mo Replay Gadget, he gains even more control over the battlefield by pulling enemies towards him, setting up easy eliminations.

4) Pearl

Pearl (Image via Supercell)

Despite recent nerfs, Pearl remains a force to be reckoned with in the Brawl Stars Knockout game mode, thanks to her unique Heat mechanic and devastating shockwave Super. As an Epic Brawler with moderately high health and variable damage output, her playstyle revolves around managing her Heat bar to maximize her damage potential.

Pearl's primary attack fires a spread-out burst of cookies, with the damage increasing as her Heat bar charges. Her Super unleashes a powerful shockwave that deals high damage and knocks back surviving enemies, creating space and disrupting enemy formations. Additionally, Pearl's Overcooked Gadget adds extra damage to her attacks, making her even deadlier in Brawl Stars Knockout matches.

5) Meg

Meg (Image via Supercell)

Closing off our list is Meg, a Legendary Brawler known for her ability to control the battlefield and apply relentless pressure on opponents. With high health and damage output in her advanced form, she excels at pushing enemies back into spawn and securing eliminations for her team.

Meg's primary attack fires two bolts in quick succession, dealing low damage but allowing her to harass enemies from a safe distance. The brawler's Super transforms her into a Mecha, temporarily increasing her health and modifying her attack and Super. In this form, Meg can unleash devastating attacks that cover a wide area, making it difficult for enemies to evade.

Besides that, Meg's alternate form offers versatility, allowing her to adapt to different situations and maintain control over the battlefield. She can be further enhanced if equipped with the best Meg build in Brawl Stars.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

Brawl Stars April 2024 Ranked Season: Release date, new modifiers, and more || 5 best pro tips to reach Masters tier in Brawl Stars Ranked mode || Best Melodie build in Brawl Stars (2024) || Best Larry & Lawrie build in Brawl Stars (2024)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback